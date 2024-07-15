Image Credit: Bethesda
How much is the 2024 Evo prize pool?

We're in the money.
Evo 2024 is the biggest fighting game event on the planet, so an event as big as it must have a massive prize pool. Surely?

From July 19 to 21, some of the FGC’s biggest names are dropping into Las Vegas for a shot at being crowned Evo Champion, taking home the trophy, and hopefully winning a big cash prize to make the trip even more worth it.

Evo has increased the minimum prize pool this year for all eight games, from Street Fighter 6 to Tekken 8. But what is the exact amount those taking part can hope to achieve should they make it to the top?

Evo 2024 – Full prize pool numbers and payout totals

Evo 2023's main show floor during a hype bracket matchup.
Evo hype. Image via Evo

The Evo team has confirmed that every game has a minimum prize pool of $30,000 each, so even games with small numbers, like Mortal Kombat 1, can expect some nice prizes if you can make it to the top eight.

This is the minimum amount of money on offer per game, but it could increase on the day. So, for now, these numbers represent the absolute smallest amount of money those who place first to eighth can get for making it that far in the tournament.

PlacementPrize money
First$12,000
Second$6,000
Third$4.500
Fourth$3,000
Fifth$1,800
Sixth$1,800
Seventh$450
Eighth$450

Final prize pools for each game likely won’t be shown off until the day of the competition, but it’s still a nice chunk of change for anyone in the competition so long as they can make it to the top of the pile.

twitter