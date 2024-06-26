Evo 2024 breaks records with 10,000 competitors set to throw down

Evo has set a new record today after surpassing over 10,000 unique in-person competitors for its massive game lineup, making it the largest show in the event’s history.

This year’s event is happening at the Las Vegas Convention Center from July 19 to 21 and features eight flagship titles. Of the games on offer, Evo told Dot Esports in a press release that the event also features the largest bracket in franchise history for three games in particular: Tekken 8, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike. Evo didn’t give the exact numbers for these games, though.

Here is the full roster of featured titles at #Evo2024!



“We are seeing more and more of the community exercising their competitive spirit with us in Las Vegas each year,” Rick Thiher, General Manager of Evo, said in the press release. “There is always a new generation greeting them at Evo and aspiring to make a name for themselves. What makes Evo special is not just watching who will cement their legacy across these generations, but seeing how these generations of players come together and connect as a community and culture.”

On top of the announcement, Evo 2024 also plans to showcase what it calls a “brand new Arena Finals Experience” by constructing an 8,500-seat main stage from the ground up and will feature the top six finals for all main games at the show.

Evo isn’t just about the competition though, with the event representing a celebration of fighting game culture. Not only are matches played throughout the weekend, but attendees can also participate in show floor experiences, try out new games, and take part in photo ops.

