Full Evo 2024 lineup: All games, featured content, and dates

Evo is returning to Las Vegas again in 2024 but this time it will have a new look, venue, format, and lineup that are all designed to give everyone in attendance and watching from home even more fighting game action to enjoy.

From July 19 to 21, Evo 2024 brings the FGC to the Las Vegas Convention Center for the event series’s biggest spread of show floor content. Not only will attendees have a bigger arcade and new featured showcases, but an “all-inclusive” ticket will allow them to bounce between the show floor and Finals Arena. With that shift, Evo 2024 will host the top six finals for all eight games in this year’s lineup on the Arena Finals stage.

If you plan on going to Evo as a competitor, attendee, or just watching from home, here is a full list of the featured games and other improvements for Evo 2024.

Evo 2024: Full game lineup

Get ready for the fighting game experience of a lifetime. Image via Evo

Just like at Evo 2023, Evo 2024 will include eight total games for the event lineup. That is made up of seven new or ongoing games and one throwback title slot for a classic game. Here is the full Evo 2024 lineup:

Game Number of Appearances Tekken 8 First Appearance Street Fighter 6 Second Appearance Mortal Kombat 1 First Appearance Guilty Gear Strive Third Appearance King of Fighter XV Third Appearance Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising First Appearance Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes First Appearance Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike Throwback (Seventh Appearance)

Evo 2024: All new and updated event features

Watch the action or play for yourself. Image via Evo

Along with the updated lineup of games, Evo is moving back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this year—offering an updated event and ticket format that will support a three-day show floor and arena finals experience.

Not only will you be able to bounce between the arena and show floor at any point between July 19 and 21 but Evo is also offering more content alongside the competition. This includes a bigger arcade, more showcases, and plenty of other offerings. Here is a full list of everything the Evo team has confirmed updates for at Evo 2024:

Event runs July 19 to 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

One “all-inclusive ticket” to access the event show floor and updated Arena Finals Experience

All eight featured games will have their top six finals hosted as Arena Finals

Can bounce between show floor and arena on all three days

“Dedicated registration area to expedite participants and fans into the West Hall”

“Largest Arcade in event history”

Increased space for BYOC and casual games

Evo Showcase returns with a dedicated stage to host publisher panels, game reveals, and exhibitions

Official cosplay contest with guest judges

New dioramas for photo opps and FGC art gallery

Returning Artist Alley, Vendor Village, Publisher Booths, and Beyond the Arcade Stick Museum

More information about Evo 2024 and the content at the event outside the game lineup will be shared in the coming months, including which fighting gaming publishers will attend to bring new products to the show floor and main stage.