Full Evo 2024 lineup: All games, featured content, and dates

A full house of arcades and frames.
Cale Michael
Published: Feb 6, 2024 09:21 pm
Evo 2023's main show floor during a hype bracket matchup.
Evo is returning to Las Vegas again in 2024 but this time it will have a new look, venue, format, and lineup that are all designed to give everyone in attendance and watching from home even more fighting game action to enjoy.

From July 19 to 21, Evo 2024 brings the FGC to the Las Vegas Convention Center for the event series’s biggest spread of show floor content. Not only will attendees have a bigger arcade and new featured showcases, but an “all-inclusive” ticket will allow them to bounce between the show floor and Finals Arena. With that shift, Evo 2024 will host the top six finals for all eight games in this year’s lineup on the Arena Finals stage.

If you plan on going to Evo as a competitor, attendee, or just watching from home, here is a full list of the featured games and other improvements for Evo 2024.

Evo 2024: Full game lineup

A look at the main stage for Evo 2023.
Just like at Evo 2023, Evo 2024 will include eight total games for the event lineup. That is made up of seven new or ongoing games and one throwback title slot for a classic game. Here is the full Evo 2024 lineup: 

GameNumber of Appearances
Tekken 8First Appearance
Street Fighter 6Second Appearance
Mortal Kombat 1First Appearance
Guilty Gear StriveThird Appearance
King of Fighter XVThird Appearance
Granblue Fantasy Versus RisingFirst Appearance
Under Night In-Birth II Sys:CelesFirst Appearance
Street Fighter III: 3rd StrikeThrowback (Seventh Appearance)

Evo 2024: All new and updated event features

Evo 2023's arcade offerings.
Along with the updated lineup of games, Evo is moving back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this year—offering an updated event and ticket format that will support a three-day show floor and arena finals experience. 

Not only will you be able to bounce between the arena and show floor at any point between July 19 and 21 but Evo is also offering more content alongside the competition. This includes a bigger arcade, more showcases, and plenty of other offerings. Here is a full list of everything the Evo team has confirmed updates for at Evo 2024:

  • Event runs July 19 to 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center
  • One “all-inclusive ticket” to access the event show floor and updated Arena Finals Experience
  • All eight featured games will have their top six finals hosted as Arena Finals
  • Can bounce between show floor and arena on all three days
  • “Dedicated registration area to expedite participants and fans into the West Hall”
  • “Largest Arcade in event history”
  • Increased space for BYOC and casual games
  • Evo Showcase returns with a dedicated stage to host publisher panels, game reveals, and exhibitions
  • Official cosplay contest with guest judges
  • New dioramas for photo opps and FGC art gallery
  • Returning Artist Alley, Vendor Village, Publisher Booths, and Beyond the Arcade Stick Museum

More information about Evo 2024 and the content at the event outside the game lineup will be shared in the coming months, including which fighting gaming publishers will attend to bring new products to the show floor and main stage.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.