Every Xenoblade Chronicles 2 song coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has shared more details about the newest fighter set to join the roster, Pyra and Mythra.

The tag-team swapping character pair will be joining the roster later today and available as DLC. In usual fashion with every DLC fighter, this character will be accompanied by new music that players can listen to either on the Xenoblade Chronicles related stages or in the “My Music” setting.

In total, there are 16 tracks being added to the game with Pyra and Mythra’s arrival. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate already had three songs from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 specifically, bringing the total from that entry to 19. In addition, the total number of music tracks from the Xenoblade Chronicles series as a whole has jumped to 27.

While the newest songs can appear on the original Gaur Plain stage, tracks from the original Xenoblade Chronicles game are more likely to play on the Gaur Plain stage naturally. The newest tracks are more likely to be found on the new stage joining with Pyra and Mythra, Cloud Sea of Alrest. As with every other stage in the game, you can adjust the music frequency to your liking in the My Music setting.

Here’s a list of all of the songs coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (an asterisk denotes a new arrangement specifically made for this game).

“Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Medley”*

“Argentum”

“A Ship in a Stormy Sea”

“Exploration”

“Crossing Swords”

“Incoming”

“Gormott”

“Tiger! Tiger!”*

“Death Match with Torna”

“Counterattack”*

“You Will Recall Our Names”

“Driver Vs”

“Mor Ardain – Roaming the Wastes -“

“Bringer of Chaos! Ultimate”

“Praetor Amalthus – The Acting God -“

“Battle!!/Torna”

Screengrab via Nintendo

Pyra and Mythra are coming out later today. They’ll be available for either $5.99 or will automatically join your roster if you already purchased the Fighters Pass Vol. 2.