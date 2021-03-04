Pyra and Mythra are out later today for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Pyra and Mythra will officially be joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster later today as the next paid DLC fighter.

The news was made during the official Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character stream only moments ago, alongside a bunch of new info about the fighters, their stage, and more coming to the game.

Alongside Pyra and Mythra, new Mii Costumes for Monster Hunter will also become available at the same time to tie-in with the release of Monster Hunter Rise later this month.

Pyra and Mythra are the fourth DLC characters added to the second DLC pass for Smash Bros. Ultimate and follow the releases of Min-Min, Steve, and Sephiroth. With their release, only two more DLC fighters remain to be revealed..

The last two DLC fighters are expected to be revealed, and released, sometime this year, with the next DLC fighter likely being saved for E3 in the Summer.