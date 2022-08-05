Guilty Gear Strive players have had a rough time with the multiplayer aspect of the game.

Guilty Gear Strive launched with cross-gen play for players with the same brand of consoles, so anyone with a PlayStation 4 could play with players who owned PlayStation 5s and the same for Xbox. The lack of cross-play is pretty rare since most games released in the past few years have been released with cross-play. But players always suspected that the game would eventually receive an update that added the feature.

Several mixed messages have been sent out by the developer, which may be confusing if you haven’t kept up with them all. There have been a lot of cross-play rumors, especially this year when the developer’s promised date for cross-play nearly passed. Many players have assumed that cross-play will begin soon since it was supposed to be tested in the summer, but there has been no word on exactly when it will begin.

Does Guilty Gear Strive have cross-play?

No, Guilty Gear Strive does not have cross-play. The developer has made many promises that it will eventually come and has even started working to implement a beta, but it is currently unavailable to players. There is still cross-gen, which allows players to play with anyone who owns the same console brand as they do.

For those waiting on cross-play for a future Epic Games release, we wouldn’t keep our hopes up. Usually, the Epic Games servers of a game aren’t the same as the Steam servers, and if there is no cross-play for consoles, there is usually no cross-play for PC players.

Will there eventually be cross-play in Guilty Gear Strive?

Image via Arc System Works

The developer of Guilty Gear Strive, Arc System Works, tweeted in May that fans would receive more information about the game’s future. Even with no information on cross-play, the company was still sure that it would bring in some new features in the summer, along with the cross-play test. It is still summer and the test hasn’t taken place yet. Arc System Works, however, announced it was working on season two of Guilty Gear Strive at the Arcevo Finals. Season two will be released on Aug. 9, 2022.

So as far as we know, the cross-play feature could come to Guilty Gear Strive very soon as a beta. Unfortunately, beta tests are normally very contained and are only available for certain periods to different players. Eventually, the beta period will end and players most likely won’t be able to access it again until it’s ready.

We wouldn’t expect to be able to play Guilty Gear Strive’s cross-play until 2023 at the earliest due to how long it’s taking to implement a beta.