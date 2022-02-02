Capcom reveals full schedule, player lineup for Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final

All of the top players still got their invite.

Capcom was once again forced to cancel the Capcom Cup due to rising cases of COVID-19 and further concerns surrounding the Omicron variant, but the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final will still give Street Fighter fans something to watch in February.

The four-day, entirely online event will run from Feb. 17 to 20, with show matches scheduled to give the best Street Fighter V players in the world a chance to win some prizes, while fans still get to see some high-level fighting game action.

As expected, the exhibition matches will all be split up between regions to keep the online connections stable. The roster of players includes all 31 players who had previously qualified for Capcom Cup 2021 before its cancelation, along with nine invites selected by Capcom.

Image via Capcom

In total, there will be 20 exhibition matches playing out as best-of-nine sets, meaning the first player to take five games wins. The winner of each match will take home $5,000, as long as the region and territory where the players are competing from allow them to claim the prize.

Some of the highlights from the schedule include Nephew taking on ChrisCCH, the legendary Daigo facing off against Kawano, and a rematch of the Capcom Cup 2019 grand finals with iDom and Punk clashing.

Image via Capcom

All of the action begins at 6pm CT on Feb. 17 with a special “No Neutral 5v5 Street Fighter V: Champion Edition exhibition team tournament,” where RobTV and Brian_F will lead their teams into battle. The entire Season Final will be streamed live on the Capcom Fighters Twitch and YouTube channels.