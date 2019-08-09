All Super Smash Con 2019 results, brackets, and top 8 standings

Super Smash Con 2019 is the pinnacle of Smash Bros. entertainment.

The event features a number of tournaments for every Smash game, bringing in hundreds of competitors who face off against each other in the various titles on offers.

You can watch classic Smash 64 action, for example, or check out a doubles tournament taking place on the main stage, all while enjoying the local vendors and other convention activities.

Here are the results for each game in order of when the finals are taking place, as well as the top eight players and the bracket for each event.

Brawl Doubles

ADHD / ANTI Salem / Chia Pathoran / Seagull Joe 686M / Azeal Pelca / Poyo Luigisama / Figy Suinoko / cookieslayer Gunnermaniac / KVLT

You can check out the rest of the results and bracket here.

Wii U Doubles

BestNess / Elegant MKLEO / Javi Dark Wizzy / tamim sam / Icymist Etsugi / Anti Juice / Beast Barking_Frog / Ventra! Karna / Tyroy

You can check out the rest of the results and bracket here.