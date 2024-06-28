Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The default male hyur player character of Final Fantasy 14 leads a team of adventurers through a town in Tural, the new setting of Dawntrail.
Image via Square Enix
Category:
Final Fantasy

How to hide players near quest NPCs in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

No more clicking blindly to try and find Krile or Tataru in a crowd.
Image of Corin MJ Bae
Corin MJ Bae
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 06:15 am

Trying to wade through a sea of players swarming quest NPCs during a new update is an age-old problem in MMOs—but thankfully, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail comes ready with a fix to help you see the characters you actually need to click. 

Recommended Videos

Technically, the option to change your targeting settings to only target NPCs has always been around. But that’s never helped with the fact that other players can obscure all the animations and expressions of the NPC you’re talking to—here’s how to hide players around MSQ targets so you can immerse yourself in the sprawling new story of FFXIV: Dawntrail

How to hide nearby players when you’re near quest NPCs in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Even if you’ve already heard of this new feature from the previous Live Letters or even the Patch 7.0 notes, you might have trouble finding where to enable it—the option is somewhat hidden in the Character Configuration menu.

If you scroll all the way down on the General tab of the Control Settings category, you can find a section labeled Quest Progression Settings beneath the usual camera adjustment settings. 

A Final Fantasy XIV player looks at Krile Baldesion while configuring the Quest Progression Settings in Dawntrail.
With diminutive characters like Krile taking the focus this time, this new feature is more important than ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two options:

  • Hide nearby players when close to quest NPCs hides the players around the NPC when you are close to them. However, players reappear once you start interacting with the NPC unless you have the second option checked. 
  • Hide nearby players when interacting with quest NPCs hides players once you initiate dialogue with the NPC. Players reappear as soon as you finish speaking to the NPC unless you have the first option checked. 

Additionally, you can include your own party members in either option if you’re going through the MSQ with friends. Since parties cap out at eight players, leaving these sub-options unchecked shouldn’t be too disruptive—but it’s up to you to decide what feels most immersive to you as you start the Dawntrail MSQ or unlock Pictomancer and Viper alongside a swath of other players. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Corin MJ Bae
Corin MJ Bae
Corin is a lifelong RPG enthusiast and has been writing guides, news, and reviews for games since 2019. Their favourite games to write about include Final Fantasy, Persona, Pokemon, and for some reason, Minecraft. While they love to dig into any new major RPG release, you'll most likely find them grinding tomestones in FFXIV or reinstalling Skyrim for the millionth time.