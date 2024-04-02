How to get the Torgal Pup minion in Final Fantasy XIV

There are several minions, like the Torgal Pup, that you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV. Although they won’t directly assist you, they follow you around and display your accomplishments by completing various pieces of content throughout the game.

Recommended Videos

The only way to get the Torgal Pup is by participating in a limited-time event. It’s a collaboration crossover with Final Fantasy XVI where Clive Rosfield finds himself in Final Fantasy XIV and we have to help him return to the world where he came from. Not only do you get the Torgal Pup minion, but you can also unlock Clive’s armor and a Torgal mount.

Where to get the Torgal Pup minion in Final Fantasy XIV

You can find the quest giver in Ul’Dah – Steps of Nald. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Torgal Pup minion is within the Final Fantasy XVI collaboration event, and you can start it by making your way to Ul’dah – Steps of Nald and speaking with the Neophyte Adventurer. You need to make sure your Final Fantasy XIV character has reached level 50, and they have completed The Ultimate Weapon quest. So long as they meet these requirements, the Neophyte Adventurer can give you the quest A Land of Fire, and you can begin the collaboration event with the wandering minstrel, who introduces you to Clive.

Shortly after you discover Clive, it’s revealed he’s not of this world, and you can lead him around Final Fantasy XIV. Although some things are similar to his world, not everything is the same, and the two of you discuss the differences between your worlds. Throughout these adventures, Clive strives to learn who he is and why his memory has been foggy since he arrived here. The wandering minstrel offers to help by throwing you and Clive into the depths of his mind, where the two of you face off against his inner demon, Ifrit. When Ifrit is first revealed, we see the Final Fantasy XIV version before it transforms into the Final Fantasy XVI variation.

Unlock the Torgal Pup when you complete The Path Infernal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the battle, Clive defeats his inner demon, allowing the two of you to leave. The final quest in this Final Fantasy XVI has Torgal, Clive’s loyal companion, lead the two of you to where he needs to go before returning to his world and leaving Final Fantasy XIV. It allows you to talk with the wandering minstrel, who thanks you for your assistance. He rewards you with Clive’s armor that you can wear on your character, a Torgal mount, and a Torgal Pup minion. The Path Infernal crossover quest is available from April 2 to May 8.

Like other minions, the Torgal Pup can follow you around while visiting the larger towns or in safe locations. You can also let your minion out when visiting your Aloalo Island in Final Fantasy XIV if you have finished the Endwalkers expansion.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more