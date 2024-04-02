Category:
Final Fantasy

How to get Metian armor set in FFXIV – Clive’s armor

Don Clive's armor in Final Fantasy XIV.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 09:27 am
How to get Clive's armor in Final Fantasy XIV
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The wait is over for Final Fantasy XIV fans to get Clive’s armor. For a limited time, items inspired by Final Fantasy XVI are available during The Path Infernal collaboration event, and the Metian armor set can be yours to add to your glamour collection.

Recommended Videos

For anyone who wants to grab it for their character, ensure you meet the requirements in Final Fantasy XIV, and then head over to the event coordinator. They won’t stick around for long. Like previous collaboration events, these rewards will be hot ticket items, and Clive’s armor is the main spotlight for the event.

How to get Clive’s armor in Final Fantasy XIV

A Land of Fire quest location in Final Fantasy XIV
You can find the quest giver in Ul’Dah – Steps of Nald. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start the Final Fantasy XVI collaboration event by visiting the Neophyte Adventurer in Ul’Dah – Steps of Nald, at coordinates (X:8.8, Y:9.8). Your character needs to be at least level 50 and have completed the Ultimate Weapon quest, the final quest in Final Fantasy XIV’s A Realm Reborn story. So long as you meet those requirements, you can get A Land of Fire quest.

The quest focuses on the wandering minstrel seeking your help. They tell us about a dream they had where we’ll be meeting a “scarlet star” in a fiery landscape. Wanting us to play out the dream, they ask us to go to the Burning Wall in eastern Thanalan to see if we can recreate this dream and play everything out for it to come true.

The wandering minstrel then hands you a spyglass and asks you to find something unusual when surveying the Burning Wall. He doesn’t know exactly what you need to find. But when you zoom in with the spyglass, on the bottom left of the screen, there’s a Strange Man you can identify and advance the quest.

Strange Man in Final Fantasy XIV
Locate the Strange Man to advance the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After rescuing the strange man, who turns out to be Clive Rosfield, you bring him back to Ul’Dah and give him some rest. This completes A Land of Fire quest, but you receive another from Clive called Pain to Recall and set out to Gridania to learn more about how Clive found his way into Final Fantasy XIV and how you can help him return home. After visiting Gridania, the next quest Clive gives you is The Path Infernal, which rewards you with the Metian armor set, Clive’s Armor. You must face off against the Lord of the Inferno, Clive’s Ifrit.

Metian armor set in Final Fantasy XIV
You can get Clive’s armor after completing the A Path Infernal event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Following the climactic battle against Ifrit, Clive comes to terms with who he is and understands that he is, indeed, Ifrit. The war in his mind is over, and the wandering minstrel brings the two of you out of the fight. He’s now safe for Clive to return home, and after he does, the wandering minstrel hands you the Metian Attire Coffer, which contains the Metian armor set.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get the Torgal mount in Final Fantasy XIV
Torgal in the Final Fantasy XIV collaboration quest
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to get the Torgal mount in Final Fantasy XIV
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 2, 2024
Read Article FFXIV The Path Infernal: All Final Fantasy XVI collaboration quests and rewards, listed
Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI collaboration banner.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FFXIV The Path Infernal: All Final Fantasy XVI collaboration quests and rewards, listed
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How to get Party Level 10 in FF7 rebirth
party members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to get Party Level 10 in FF7 rebirth
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get the Torgal mount in Final Fantasy XIV
Torgal in the Final Fantasy XIV collaboration quest
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to get the Torgal mount in Final Fantasy XIV
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 2, 2024
Read Article FFXIV The Path Infernal: All Final Fantasy XVI collaboration quests and rewards, listed
Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI collaboration banner.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
FFXIV The Path Infernal: All Final Fantasy XVI collaboration quests and rewards, listed
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How to get Party Level 10 in FF7 rebirth
party members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to get Party Level 10 in FF7 rebirth
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 28, 2024
Author
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.