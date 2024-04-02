How to get Metian armor set in FFXIV – Clive’s armor

The wait is over for Final Fantasy XIV fans to get Clive’s armor. For a limited time, items inspired by Final Fantasy XVI are available during The Path Infernal collaboration event, and the Metian armor set can be yours to add to your glamour collection.

For anyone who wants to grab it for their character, ensure you meet the requirements in Final Fantasy XIV, and then head over to the event coordinator. They won’t stick around for long. Like previous collaboration events, these rewards will be hot ticket items, and Clive’s armor is the main spotlight for the event.

How to get Clive’s armor in Final Fantasy XIV

You can find the quest giver in Ul’Dah – Steps of Nald. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start the Final Fantasy XVI collaboration event by visiting the Neophyte Adventurer in Ul’Dah – Steps of Nald, at coordinates (X:8.8, Y:9.8). Your character needs to be at least level 50 and have completed the Ultimate Weapon quest, the final quest in Final Fantasy XIV’s A Realm Reborn story. So long as you meet those requirements, you can get A Land of Fire quest.

The quest focuses on the wandering minstrel seeking your help. They tell us about a dream they had where we’ll be meeting a “scarlet star” in a fiery landscape. Wanting us to play out the dream, they ask us to go to the Burning Wall in eastern Thanalan to see if we can recreate this dream and play everything out for it to come true.

The wandering minstrel then hands you a spyglass and asks you to find something unusual when surveying the Burning Wall. He doesn’t know exactly what you need to find. But when you zoom in with the spyglass, on the bottom left of the screen, there’s a Strange Man you can identify and advance the quest.

Locate the Strange Man to advance the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After rescuing the strange man, who turns out to be Clive Rosfield, you bring him back to Ul’Dah and give him some rest. This completes A Land of Fire quest, but you receive another from Clive called Pain to Recall and set out to Gridania to learn more about how Clive found his way into Final Fantasy XIV and how you can help him return home. After visiting Gridania, the next quest Clive gives you is The Path Infernal, which rewards you with the Metian armor set, Clive’s Armor. You must face off against the Lord of the Inferno, Clive’s Ifrit.

You can get Clive’s armor after completing the A Path Infernal event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Following the climactic battle against Ifrit, Clive comes to terms with who he is and understands that he is, indeed, Ifrit. The war in his mind is over, and the wandering minstrel brings the two of you out of the fight. He’s now safe for Clive to return home, and after he does, the wandering minstrel hands you the Metian Attire Coffer, which contains the Metian armor set.

