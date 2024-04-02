FFXIV The Path Infernal: All Final Fantasy XVI collaboration quests and rewards, listed

The collaboration many Final Fantasy XIV fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: The Path Infernal. It’s the crossover event with Final Fantasy XVI, and it’s an opportunity for you to unlock protagonist Clive Rosfield’s phenomenal armor for your character to wear.

The Path Infernal is a limited-time event in FFXIV. It begins on April 2, giving you plenty of time to work through a handful of quests and unlock the many rewards, all inspired by Final Fantasy XVI. Like other collab events, we can expect to see it return in the future, but you want to jump on this quest before it disappears and grab every reward.

How to start The Path Infernal event in Final Fantasy XIV

Speak with the Neophyte Adventurer to start the event. Image via Square Enix

The Path Infernal collaboration event is available in Final Fantasy XIV from April 2 to May 8. You have a little over a month to participate. However, brand-new characters cannot join the event and you need to meet a handful of qualifications.

There are two significant requirements: Your character needs to be at least level 50 with one Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic, and they need to have completed The Ultimate Weapon quest. The Ultimate Weapon quest is the final quest in the Final Fantasy XIV A Realm Reborn story.

So long as you meet these requirements, head to Ul’Dah – Steps of Nald, and speak with the Neophyte Adventurer at coordinates (X:8.8, Y:9.8).

All quests in The Path Infernal in Final Fantasy XIV

So far, we know of the starting quest for The Path Infernal, and this is A Land of Fire. The quest you get from the Neophyte Adventurer in Final Fantasy XIV sets you on the path to the event. You should be able to find them in Ul’Dah – Steps of Nald, from April 2 to May 8. Going through this quest should lead you through the entire event. We’ll be able to add more as we dive into the event ourselves and complete it.

All rewards in The Path Infernal in Final Fantasy XIV

There are three primary rewards you receive during The Path Infeneral collaboration event in Final Fantasy XIV. These will be rewards for the major event and become available by finishing the quests. You can expect to earn three primary rewards and several Orchestrion Roll pieces have the chance to drop during the Ifrit encounter. Clive’s armor set is a must-have item before the arrival of the summer expansion, Dawntrail.

Away (Refrain) Orchestrion Roll

Before the Storm – Caer Norvent Orchestrion Roll

Clive Rosfield Triple Triad Card

Find the Flame Orchestrion Roll

Forevermore – The Grand Duchy of Rosaria Orchestrion Roll

Idylls of the Empire Orchestrion Roll

Land of Eikons Orchestrion Roll

Metian armor set – Clive’s Armor

The State of the Realm Orchestrion Roll

To Sail Forbidden Seas Orchestrion Roll

Tonitrau ex Machina Orchestrion Roll

Torgal mount

Torgal pup minion

Who I Really Am Orchestrion Roll

