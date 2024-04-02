How to get the Torgal mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Torgal mount in Final Fantasy XIV is available for a limited time. For those who played Final Fantasy XVI, it’s a mount inspired by Clive Rosfield’s loyal companion, Torgal, a faithful dog who protected Clive throughout the main story.

Torgal is a large dog mount that you can add to your character, and you can call him at any location where you can use other mounts. There’s only one way to get this mount in Final Fantasy XIV, and if you don’t act quickly, you might miss out on it during this collaboration event.

Where to get the Torgal mount in Final Fantasy XIV

You can find the quest giver in Ul’Dah – Steps of Nald. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get the Torgal mount is by participating in The Path Infernal collaboration quest, a crossover event between Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI. It’s available from April 2 to May 8, giving you over a month to run through this event. There are requirements to starting it, which include having a level 50 character and ensuring they’ve completed The Ultimate Weapon quest in Final Fantasy XIV. If you meet these requirements, head to Ul’dah – Steps of Nald, and speak with the Neophyte Adventurer who gives you the quest A Land on Fire.

A Land on Fire quest has you teaming up with the wandering minstrel and Clive Rosfield, the main protagonist of Final Fantasy XVI. He’s been dropped into the world of Final Fantasy XIV and doesn’t quite remember how he got here. Work with him, have him relearn who he is, and face off against his other half, Ifrit.

Following the cinematic battle against Ifrit, Clive is ready to return home to Final Fantasy XVI, but not before Torgal shows you two the way. He leads you, Clive, and the wandering minstrel to the proper location they need to use before they depart.

The wandering minstrel hands you the Torgal Whistle alongside Clive’s armor and the Torgal Pup minion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the end of the mission, the wandering minstrel is the quest giver who finishes the final quest for you, The Path Infernal, and rewards you with Clive’s armor, the Torgal mount, and the Torgal Pup minion. You receive all these at the end of the encounter, completing the collaboration event with Final Fantasy XVI. You can only do this once on a character to unlock all these items.

