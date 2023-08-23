Final Fantasy XIV was released a decade ago, and the Rising event is celebrating the game’s Anniversary with exclusive items, including the Rising Phoenix mount.

The Rising Phoenix features quite a unique style, as it’s very different from other Phoenix mounts in the game due to its shiny colors. His feathers are half-red, half-shiny silver, which makes him recognizable in the sky.

The Rising Phoenix mount is a one-seat item. It will play retro FFXIV music from the main menu if you have enabled mount themes in your game settings, too, according to FFXIV Collect.

Fortunately, you’ll have a lot of time to get it. The Rising Phoenix mount will be obtainable for the entire duration of the Rising event, from Aug. 27 to the release of Patch 6.5, which is planned for sometime in the Fall.

Here is how to get the Rising Phoenix mount whistle in FFXIV.

How to get the Rising Phoenix mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The mount is described as a “symbol of rebirth and gratitude,” which is reminiscent of the game’s revival after its disastrous launch. The mount was made to thank the players for enjoying the game, as its description reads, according to the Collect website.

“Created as a token of gratitude for the Warrior of Light, this majestic familiar assumes the likeness of the Phoenix,” it reads.

To get the mount, players must reach at least Level 15 in a combat job. Then, they’ll be able to pick up the Event quest. To do so, head to Ul’Dah’s Main Aetheryte.

Speak to Kipih Jakkya, at X: 10, Y: 8.7, on the left after entering the main path. She will give you a quest named “Siblings Rising.” You’ll have to complete it to get the mount. Generally, event quests are pretty easy and fast to complete.

You’ll also be able to get a wall-mounted “The Rising Advertisement” for your house’s indoor decoration, as well as two Orchestrion Rolls: The Land Reborn and Pom from the Heavens. A vendor dedicated to the Rising event will also appear and will sell you items from previous iterations.

