How to get all Twitch drops in Final Fantasy XIV

With the official launch of Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion, the Square Enix team wants to celebrate the community by offering Twitch drops. These rewards are available for a limited time for everyone to earn, provided they have an official Twitch page and watch specific streamers.

There are three Twitch drop rewards players can earn during this celebration. The rewards are offered to players who watch streamers for a specific time. After you watch a channel that has drops turned on, these rewards become in-game items in FFXIV that you can run around with and show to your friends while enjoying the new areas and content in Dawntrail.

How to redeem Twitch drops for Final Fantasy XIV

Grab the Twitch Drops while you can before they disappear.

When it comes to earning the official Twitch Drops for Final Fantasy XIV, there are a few things you need to do. The team breaks it down in their news announcement of the promotion, which will be happening from July 2 to 29. When July 29 rolls around, the Twitch Drop rewards will turned off, and you won’t be able to earn them again.

Here’s a full breakdown of what you need to do to get all rewards in Final Fantasy XIV.

Log into Twitch using your official account. You may need to create a Twitch account if you don’t already have one. Visit any Final Fantasy XIV Online streamers with the “Viewer Rewards” tag in their stream. If they do not have that tag on their channel, you won’t be able to earn the rewards. Your Twitch account should receive the item code after successfully watching a specific streamer after the set amount of time has passed.

After picking up all three rewards, you can redeem these codes on your Final Fantasy XIV Mog Station account. Head over to Mog Station with your account login information, head to the Registration Codes section of the website, and enter the code you received while watching on Twitch. The items you receive from these Twitch Drops can only go to one character on your FFXIV account.

You can earn these rewards during the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Twitch drops promotion, and how long you need to watch to earn these rewards.

Watch for one hour : EXP Boost Meal Set (Buttery Mogbiscuit & Fat Choco Choco) x10

: EXP Boost Meal Set (Buttery Mogbiscuit & Fat Choco Choco) x10 Watch for three hours : Aetheryte Ticket x10

: Aetheryte Ticket x10 Watch for six hours: Chocorpokkur Whistle to unlock the Chocorpokkur mount

The Chocorpokkur mount is an excellent companion to take with you around the new Dawntrail regions, unlocking various Aether Currents in Heritage Found, Shaaloani, or Yak T’el.

