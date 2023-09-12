Final Fantasy fans are convinced a FFVII: Rebirth announcement is imminent

Final Fantasy VII fans have been sent into a frenzy as a now-deleted Twitter post hinted that developer Square Enix might be releasing information about the much-anticipated Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth project.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted the Twitter post, originally posted by PlayStation Germany on Sept. 10, and shared their findings on Reddit shortly afterward. The tweet reportedly announced that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth can be added to players’ wishlists with a link to a Rebirth page on the PlayStation website.

The Twitter post was deleted, but not before a handful of people saw the tweet. Fans expressed their excitement, adding that it is possible news and information about the new Final Fantasy title will be released during a rumored State of Play happening later this week.

Another community member added that the German PlayStation account had posted about the upcoming action-adventure game Stellar Blade around the same time, also allowing users to add the Shift Up-developed game to their wishlists. Unlike the Final Fantasy tweet, this one was not deleted.

Others are confused as to why Sony would release a State of Play, given the Tokyo Game Show is right around the corner, which would have been a perfect time to reveal further information about the games. However, Sony has in the past aimed for a State of Play around September to hype up their Fall releases, with 2022’s edition also coming just before TGS.

Should the State of Play come this week, we’re expecting Sony to showcase plenty of info about their Fall collection of games, with Spider-Man 2 likely headlining the show given its mid-October release date.

Related New Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer shows first look at updated gameplay and release window

With all of this information floating around, it’s easy to lose yourself in the hype. However, it’s important to note that these are all still rumors and nothing has been officially announced by the developers and Sony yet.

It’d be wiser to take these with a grain of salt and only get excited once the official PlayStation accounts have released a statement talking about an upcoming State of Play as well as the games that are mentioned in this article.

About the author