Final Fantasy 16 max level: What is the level cap?

If you plan to be playing Final Fantasy 16 for the long haul and want to get your characters to the highest level possible before taking on the final boss or even some of the game’s more difficult challenges, then it helps to know exactly where the end point of your goal is.

No matter what your reasons are, reaching the maximum level and completing characters in JRPGs is a goal for a lot of us. If we were to level up our characters to the max, it would be out of some personal desire considering the amount of time we’d need to spend doing it.

Thankfully, though, unlike previous games in the series, FF16 has a leaner goal in terms of reaching the maximum level.

What is the highest level you can reach in FF16?

The highest level you can reach in Final Fantasy 16 is level 50. This ties in with the game’s world, where the highest level of monster you can fight is also level 50.

That’s not to say getting every character to level 50 will be easy, however. The amount of XP needed and the grinding required of players will be arduous. But if you do everything the game has to offer and take on every monster you come across, chances are you will eventually reach the peak you hope to achieve.

It is possible to go beyond level 50, though, and go all the way to level 100 by playing the New Game Plus mode. This will help you when it comes to unlocking some of the game’s more difficult trophies, or if you just want to show off how much time you have invested in the game over a long period. But if you don’t participate in the New Game Plus mode, the max level remains 50.

