Can you pet Torgal in Final Fantasy 16? How to pet Torgal for the You Can Pet the Dog trophy

Any game where you can pet the dog is infinitely better, and for those playing Final Fantasy 16, you’ll be happy to learn you can, in fact, pet your dog Torgal.

Not only can you pet Torgal, but by doing so, you can also earn the aptly named trophy, You Can Pet the Dog. Here’s everything you need to know about petting Torgal and earning this easy trophy in Final Fantasy 16.

How to pet Torgal in Final Fantasy 16, explained

After reuniting with Torgal and unlocking The Hideaway, you’ll be able to interact with your beloved dog Torgal, who is quite large and ferocious now that he’s an adult.

To pet Torgal, follow these easy steps:

Walk toward him until you see the “Heart” prompt above his body. Hold your “X” button until the circle is complete.

The prompt is white and stands out against the environment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, all you need to do is watch as you shower your dog with love.

Final Fantasy 16: How to get the You Can Pet the Dog Trophy

To get the You Can Pet the Dog Trophy, you must pet Torgal five times. There are no restrictions on how many times you can pet Torgal in a row. So you can pet him five times and get the trophy in under a minute.

When I did this, I noticed a few different interactions between Clive and Torgal—and they’re all wholesome and adorable. Sometimes you’ll play fetch; other times, you’ll scratch his head; sometimes, you’ll hop down on your knees and give Torgal a head rub.

Torgal smiles every time you pet him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever you’re tired of battles, fighting other Dominants, or want an easy trophy, this is how to pet Torgal and earn the You Can Pet the Dog trophy in Final Fantasy 16.

