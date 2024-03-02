All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth stats and how they work

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a massive RPG, meaning you need to manage multiple stats for your party members. These stats are critical throughout your campaign, and knowing how they work ensures you’re optimizing every party member.

There’s a whole page of stats for each of your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth characters, but none of this information is clear on how it all functions together. You likely have a few questions about each and how they influence a character during combat. We’re going to break down each stat you need to worry about for your characters and why they’re essential.

All character stats guide in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are 15 stats you need to monitor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 15 different stats associated with each character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s a vast list that affects how a character performs in combat and gives you a better idea of what they should be doing.

Knowing how these skills work in combat is important to optimize your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth party. You also want to make sure you give characters the correct Materia to use during battle or you have them focus on using their Abilities. For example, you don’t want to give every Materia spell you use in combat to someone with a low Magic Attack and Magic skill.

Here’s a full breakdown of how all stats work so you can create the best team to use throughout your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth playthrough. If you want to influence these stats, reexamine your character’s equipment to see what you can swap out and the type of Materia they’re using.