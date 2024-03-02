Category:
Final Fantasy

All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth stats and how they work

Stats are vital to success in FF7 Rebirth.

Zack Palm

Published: Mar 1, 2024 09:32 pm
A character with a backpack stands in front of a house and garden in Final Fantasy 7.


Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a massive RPG, meaning you need to manage multiple stats for your party members. These stats are critical throughout your campaign, and knowing how they work ensures you’re optimizing every party member.

There’s a whole page of stats for each of your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth characters, but none of this information is clear on how it all functions together. You likely have a few questions about each and how they influence a character during combat. We’re going to break down each stat you need to worry about for your characters and why they’re essential.

All character stats guide in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

How every stat works in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
There are 15 stats you need to monitor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 15 different stats associated with each character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s a vast list that affects how a character performs in combat and gives you a better idea of what they should be doing.

Knowing how these skills work in combat is important to optimize your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth party. You also want to make sure you give characters the correct Materia to use during battle or you have them focus on using their Abilities. For example, you don’t want to give every Materia spell you use in combat to someone with a low Magic Attack and Magic skill.

Here’s a full breakdown of how all stats work so you can create the best team to use throughout your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth playthrough. If you want to influence these stats, reexamine your character’s equipment to see what you can swap out and the type of Materia they’re using.

Character StatDescription
AttackAttack determines the amount of physical damage your character does in combat via basic attacks or Abilities, such as slashing a sword, punching, using their claws, or when they fire a gun.
Magic AttackMagic Attack determines how much damage a character does when they use a Spell when wielding Materia or how much they heal when they use a Spell.
DefenseDefense is how much physical damage a character can resist in combat. Higher defense means they can take more damage during combat, which makes it an ideal stat for those building a tank character.
Magic DefenseMagic Defense is how much magical damage a character can resist during combat. When an enemy unleashes a spell, a character with higher Magic Defense won’t take as much damage.
StrengthA character’s Strength value directly influences their Attack, which means they’re better with their basic attacks and Abilities. Damage dealers in your party should have high Strength.
MagicThe Magic stat influences how much Magic Attack a character has in combat, and they can hit harder when they use spells or heal party members. Characters who regularly use Materia should have a high amount of Magic.
VitalityA character’s Vitality determines how much Defense they have. A must for tank characters.
SpiritThe Spirit stat gives a character higher Magic Defense, protecting them from incoming enemy spells. Spirit, like Vitality, is also important for tank characters to stack.
LuckDuring combat, the Luck stat increases the chances of a character landing a critical hit when battling an enemy. It also influences the chances of stealing from enemies using Steal Materia.
SpeedYour character’s Speed stat determines how quickly they can charge up their ATB gauge, allowing them to use to Spells and Abilities during combat.
Critical Hit RateThe Critical Hit Rate displays how likely it is for a character to land a critical hit when they use an attack against an opponent.
Critical Hit DamageThe Critical Hit Damage influences the amount of damage an enemy takes when a character successfully lands a critical hit, meaning these attacks do more damage.
ATB Charge BonusThe ATB Charge Bonus shows how much ATB a character earns when they land a basic attack. The higher this is, the more often their ATB gauge fills up.
Initial Limit LevelThe Initial Limit Level shows the base level of a character’s Limit power.
Max Limit LevelThe Max Limit Level shows how high of a Limit level a character can reach during combat, giving them access to more powerful limit break attacks.
