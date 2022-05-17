What are Show-Bucks in Fall Guys?

The developers of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Mediatonic, announced a complete shift in the game’s future yesterday.

This shift is headlined by the game going free-to-play on all systems along with a launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store. Starting on June 21, all players will see a fresh batch of content with season one. This is the biggest content drop in the game’s history and is mainly centered around the new season pass. While the free path still exists, this new season pass can only be purchased with Show-Bucks, a new form of currency.

The old currency, Kudos, isn’t being eliminated. Players who have saved up their Kudos will still be able to spend them on in-game items from the shop. But Show-Bucks are meant to be spent on purchasing the premium version of the season pass each season. In season one, the premium pass will include skins and other unlockables through 100 levels.

If players make it through the entirety of the 100 levels, they will automatically receive the next season pass for free, eliminating the need to spend any more additional money on Show-Bucks. The currency model for the Show-Bucks has yet to be revealed, so it’s unclear exactly how much players will need to spend on each season pass.

If players previously purchased the premium version of Fall Guys before the free-to-play launch on June 21, they will receive a Legacy Pack full of additional content. This content will include a nickname, nameplate, the Regal costume, the Veggie Dog costume, the Fiesty Dwarf costume, and a free season pass for season one. So if players are committed to Fall Guys each season, they might never have to spend a dime on Show-Bucks. This is done by receiving the Legacy Pack and then progressing through all 100 levels of each subsequent season pass.

But if players need to buy Show-Bucks, then they can likely do so from the game’s item shop. Here, players will presumably be able to purchase different quantities of Show-Bucks for varying amounts of money. Since Fall Guys is going free-to-play, this is primarily how the game will make money going forward. In the future, there could be additional items for sale that can only be purchased with Show-Bucks.