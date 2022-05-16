Fall Guys goes free to play, launches for Nintendo Switch and Xbox on June 21

Fall Guys is getting a reboot with more content, on more platforms than ever before.

Just under two years after launching, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is making the leap to free-to-play on June 21, alongside a launch on several new platforms and a new season of content.

This big update will feature Fall Guys finally hitting the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Epic Games Store. A next-gen PlayStation 5 version of the game will also become available on the same day, with cross-play and cross-progression fully supported across all platforms.

To celebrate the wider ecosystem and move to free-to-play, Fall Guys is rebooting with its biggest and most content-rich season yet—Season One: “Free For All.” This will introduce new challenges, rewards, major updates to the game’s current progression system, and the addition of a new in-game currency Mediatonic has labeled “Show-Bucks,” along with the usual new events and locations.

One area that is being overhauled is the season pass, which will now feature a premium option accessible using Show-Bucks. The free season pass will still remain available to all players.

Mediatonic is also celebrating the previous two years of Fall Guys as a premium title, launching a Legacy Pack to reward players who have stuck with the game and reward returning players, too. This will contain exclusive cosmetics and free access to the rebooted season one’s season pass.

