How to get Winter Warmer bundle in Fall Guys

Fall Guys’ Winter Knockout was released yesterday, Dec. 15. The season three update introduced the ability to link your Amazon Prime account to the game to receive in-game rewards. And now, the first Prime Gaming bundle is available to claim today.

Amazon Prime subscribers can receive the Winter Warmer bundle, which includes three crowns and the adorable Winter Warmer costume. The costume consists of a top and bottom part, so you can mix it up with other sets.

Image via Mediatonic

There will be more Fall Guys loot coming in the future, according to the Prime Gaming website. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can follow these steps to get the Winter Warmer Bundle: