Everything new coming to Fall Guys in season 3 patch notes

Mediatonic has released the patch notes today ahead of the Fall Guys season three update.

Fall Guys’ Winter Knockout season is coming tomorrow, Dec. 15, bringing with it several additions to the game. In total, there will be seven new rounds, three new features, several new winter-themed costumes on the way, and many bug fixes. But more importantly, Fall Guys’ newest creation, Ringus Dingus, will make its debut.

Patch Notes Thread 🧵#FallGuysSeason3 Winter Knockout releases tomorrow!



Stumble and slide your way through the Blunderdome with SEVEN brand-new levels, over 30 costumes, and a whole host of updates and new features to sink your beans into.pic.twitter.com/O4EfEUTOP2 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) December 14, 2020

One of the main attractions of the new season is its new rounds that will bring some fresh icy air to the game. Here are the new levels coming to Fall Guys in season three:

Tundra Run: Dodge snowballs, punchers, and flippers in a mad dash to the finish line.

Freezy Peak: Use blizzard fans and flippers to ascend the peak in the most epic race Round yet.

Ski Fall: Traverse a giant ice slide and dive through bronze, silver, and gold rings to score points and qualify.

Pegwin Pursuit: Chase down and keep hold of the Pegwin to score points for your team.

Snowy Scrap: Roll your team's Snowball over snow patches to make it larger. The last team to hit 100% is eliminated.

Thin Ice: A spiritual successor to Hex-a-gone where players must traverse layers of breakable ice to avoid falling into the slime. Last bean remaining wins.

Roll Off: A Final round variant of Roll Out with added rising slime to make things interesting.

Aside from the new levels, Mediatonic will add some new features to the game, including a Crown Rank, golden costumes, an in-game Bulletin feature where you can see Fall Guys news and announcements. The update will also introduce the possibility to link your Amazon Prime account to Fall Guys for exclusive in-game rewards.

Players will notice some improvements as well. The Show Selector will have a clear indicator for when new shows are available, fixes for in-game messaging for various errors and connectivity dialogs, and improved performance and visuals of transparency effects.

There will also be some platform-exclusive changes, such as the early access release of Private Streamer Lobbies for Steam users, which is invitation-only for now and requires 40 to 60 players to start a custom match. PlayStation 4 users will receive a camera sensitivity slider with more degrees of freedom.

Mediatonic made several bug fixes across the game, including on levels such as Fall Mountain, Perfect Match, and Royal Fumble. The Fall Guys Winter Knockout update will be released tomorrow, Dec, 15, and will be available for PC and PS4.