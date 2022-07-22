Fall Guys has its Sonic crossover map ‘Bean Hill Zone’ leaked

Fall Guys is no stranger to crossovers with Sega’s most beloved brainchild, the Sonic the Hedgehog series. In the past, Fall Guys added a Sonic the Hedgehog skin into the game, and the crossover saga began ever since.

A recent Fall Guys leak has brought to light that there will be a new Sonic the Hedgehog level coming to the cute platform battle royale game. While Mediatonic teased this crossover with official images, dataminers have uncovered additional content not meant for the public eye as of yet.

The new stage being added is apparently named Bean Hill Zone, which is a pun on the classic Green Hill Zone that appeared in the original Sonic the Hedgehog game on the SEGA Master System as well as the SEGA Mega drive during the early ‘90s.

Fall Guys leaker @FGPancake found a way to access the Bean Hill Zone Sonic crossover map! Here’s gameplay from FGPancake https://t.co/UnZT14mn2Q pic.twitter.com/SICWjtY0Xu — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) July 21, 2022

Along with new images, gameplay of the map has leaked as well, all from well-trusted Fall Guys leaker FGPancake. Apart from this, FGPancake also revealed new Sonic costumes based on Super Sonic, Tails, and Dr. Robotnik.

Apparent leaked footage from the new level has been leaked from FGPancake’s YouTube channel itself. This box-shaped arena is sprawling with various annoying obstacles as well as the classic red springs from the Sonic franchise.

Since the developers of the game have already teased the newly-leaked stage earlier, there is no doubt that they will fully reveal the Sonic-inspired stage by themselves soon enough.

Fall Guys is available to play for free on the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series S.