All Enshrouded Twitch drops and how to get them

Twitch drops are a fantastic way to earn exclusive rewards in Enshrouded just by watching streams. All players are welcome to earn rewards through Twitch drops, and this guide will help you understand how to participate in the campaign so you can claim them!

How to get the Enshrouded Twitch drops

The Flame Set! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting started with Twitch drops for Enshrouded can be a little confusing for players who haven’t used Twitch drops before, and it does require linking your Steam and Twitch accounts.

Step 1: Go to the Enshrouded site

To begin, head to the Enshrouded website, where you’ll find the necessary links to connect your accounts and earn rewards.

Step 2: Link your Steam and Twitch account

Start by signing in to your Steam account. Once you’ve done this, you must sign in to Twitch on the same page. Linking both accounts ensures that your viewing progress on Twitch is properly tracked, allowing you to earn rewards for your time spent watching participating streams.

Step 3: Find a streamer with drops enabled

Once your accounts are linked, navigate to the Twitch drops campaign page and find the Enshrouded campaign. Click on it and look for the text that reads: “Go to a participating live channel.” From here, you’ll see a list of live streams with drops enabled. Select a participating channel, start watching to accumulate viewing time, and work toward your rewards.

Twitch drops for Enshrouded will be available starting Jan. 28 at 7am PT, 9am CT, or 3pm GMT. Be sure to tune in during this time to begin earning your items.

To track your progress, visit the Twitch drops Inventory page. As you become eligible for rewards, you’ll receive notifications, making it easy to know when to claim your items. Remember to claim each reward as soon as you unlock it to ensure it’s added to your account.

All Enshrouded Twitch drop rewards

The Twitch drops for Enshrouded include a full set of Flame Pact gear and a special emblem. Each item requires a specific amount of viewing time:

Reward Viewing time Rrequired Flame Pact Boots & Pants 1 hour Flame Pact Gloves 1 hour 30 minutes Flame Pact Vest 2 hours Diamond Wall Emblem 3 hours Flame Pact Hat 4 hours

The rewards are unlocked in the order listed above. Once you’ve earned one item, your viewing progress will automatically begin counting toward the next.

How to track your Enshrouded Twitch drop progress

Just an example from my own Twitch! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Watching streams in the Enshrouded category is the only way to earn drops for this campaign. All channels with drops enabled will help you progress toward your rewards, though streamer-specific drops may require watching certain channels. Keep an eye out for announcements about participating streamers and their unique conditions.

The progress you make toward earning drops is cumulative. This means that if you can’t watch for long periods in one sitting, your time will still count toward your rewards as long as you continue watching in the same Twitch campaign.

While watching multiple streams at once might be tempting to speed up the process, Twitch only tracks progress on a single active channel. Watching multiple streams simultaneously won’t increase your reward rate, so focus on one channel at a time.

If you miss out on the Twitch drops during the campaign, don’t worry. The rewards are not exclusive to the event. Just like the Fluffy Set, the items from this campaign will remain accessible through quests, achievements, and discoveries in the game world.

How to claim your Twitch drop rewards in Enshrouded

After you’ve earned and claimed your Twitch drops through the Twitch Inventory page, the items will appear in the game. To access them, open the in-game menu and navigate to the Twitch drops submenu.

If the items don’t appear right away, try returning to the main menu and checking again. From the Twitch drops menu, you can transfer the rewards to your character inventory. Make sure your backpack has enough space to hold the items, as full inventories will prevent you from claiming them!

