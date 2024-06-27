How to use Messmer’s Kindling to burn sealing tree in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Getting into the Tower of Shadow to chase after missing demigod Miquella is your overarching objective in Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, but you’re given precious little information on how to actually get that done.

Players are told to burn the sealing tree keeping the shadow spell in place on the tower, but that’s about it. With so much of the Land of Shadow to explore and only that single instruction to go off, it can be easy to get overwhelmed—but the process is, in truth, far simpler than it sounds.

How do you unlock the shadow tower in Shadow of the Erdtree?

Both tree and kindling are guarded by powerful foes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In true Elden Ring fashion, you’ll have to defeat two ridiculously tough bosses to complete this objective and progress the main story of Shadow of the Erdtree.

These serve as the next two main bosses of the Erdtree DLC expansion anyway, so the overarching objective is more a means to steer you into them regardless. As one might expect from its name, Messmer’s Kindling can be claimed from Messmer the Impaler, the reigning lord of Shadow Keep in the northern Land of Shadow. To get in, you’ll have to either face down the Golden Hippopotamus guarding the main gate or sneak in through the eastern entrance, but either way you’re in for a tough fight. Luckily, you’ll automatically be granted the kindling upon defeating him, so there’s no chance of losing it.

Once you have the kindling in hand, the next step is to track down the tree you’re burning. For that, you’ll need to head far northwest from Shadow Keep, to the Rauh Ancient Ruins. Romina, Saint of the Bud awaits you at the end of your trek through the ruins, and serves as your hurdle before you finally reach the sealing tree.

She’s tough, but Messmer is even tougher, so if you have your Scadutree Blessings in order you shouldn’t struggle much with this freaky half-woman, half-centipede.

Once Romina is done and dusted, all you need to do is head south from the Church of the Bud Site of Grace that defeating her unlocks—the sealing tree is literally steps away. From here, all you need to do is interact with the tree and watch the cutscene, but be warned! Much like burning the Erdtree in the base game, burning the sealing tree serves as the DLC’s point of no return. You’ll want to make sure you’ve completed as many Elden Ring NPC quests as possible, as these will heavily influence the Erdtree expansion’s final dungeon and the enemies you’ll face along the way. There’s no time limit once the tree is unlocked, so take your time to meet people and smell the (shadowy, corrupted) roses.

