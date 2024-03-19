This Elden Ring DLC boss theory is so wild, it might just be true

The Shadow of the Erdtree trailer left a massive trail of treats for players to eagerly follow but we’ve not gotten anywhere. Questions keep mounting and none are answered, but one wild theory regarding the identity of an Elden Ring DLC boss may be our first breakthrough.

Explained by a Reddit user in a March 19 thread, the theory goes deep into the identity and nature of the “Lion” boss we saw in the Shadow of the Erdtree trailer. The boss, the user claims, shares several characteristics with two Elden Ring bosses—Morgott and Serosh. The DLC boss seems to feature both the former’s horns and the latter’s leonine nature, and the redditor thinks it’s the two joined together. Serosh and Morgott were both killed by Godfrey or Hoarah Loux, and it could be some of his magic at work making it happen.

Not winning any beauty contests, either. Screenshot by Dot Esports via FromSoftware

Some in the thread agree there seems to be some shenanigan at work here, magic or otherwise, and the trailer itself gives us a few clues. If you pay close attention to the “Lion” during the trailer, you will briefly see it’s actually three dudes in a trenchcoat standing on top of each other. While we see at least two people stacked on one another, it adds verity to the original poster’s running theory. There are multiple characters coming together to form one formidable foe and their magic, or whatever else could be causing them to share physical likeness.

Contrary to the theory, a few players in the thread say this could be a nod to a Lion Dance where several people control one big puppet and not a real “Lion.” This would probably be three separate Omen characters, and not Serosh and Morgott in a symbiosis. Whatever the actual answer, we will know for certain once Shadow of the Erdtree drops on Jun. 21.

