How to get and use the Priestess Heart in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Bayle the Dread is a fantastic boss, but it also rewards you with a powerful item that can easily be missed if you failed to go through a certain area. The Priestess Heart is a quest reward in Shadow of the Erdtree, so here’s how to get and use it.

Priestess Heart location in Shadow of the Erdtree

Defeating Bayle is a pre-requisite for obtaining the Priestess Heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Priestess Heart can be found at the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion following your victory against Bayle the Dread. It can be looted from the same spot where the Dragon Communion Priestess once stood. Keep in mind that if you give her Thiollier‘s Concoction, you will not be able to get the item from her.

How to use the Priestess Heart in Shadow of the Erdtree

You can look exactly like the Dragon Priestess herself with her Heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Priestess Heart has a dual usage. When used the first time, the player takes on the Dragon Form, giving them increased defenses all around. To use it, you will have to be completely naked and not wear any armor pieces.

Once in the Dragon Form, you can use the Priestess Heart again to gain a temporary buff to any Dragon Cult spells you have. This buff lasts for a grand total of 60 seconds and provides you with a 20-percent increase to Dragon-related spell damage.

The Dragon Form is great for players fond of Light Rolling and not using armor, though this is only advised for those who are well-versed with Elden Ring’s mechanics.

