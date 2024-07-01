How to download and play the Elden Ring Seamless Co-op mod

Elden Ring can be tough if you’re playing it by yourself, and if this sounds familiar, maybe it’s time to get yourself the Elden Ring Seamless Co-op mod and team up with a friend.

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is considered the developer’s crowning achievement for many—although Bloodborne and Sekiro fans may have something to say. It’s brutal, beautiful, and boy, it can be hard. Outside of occasional summons for boss fights and Ashes, Elden Ring sadly doesn’t come equipped with a proper co-op setting.

On the other hand, the Elden Ring Seamless Co-op mod rectifies this issue, so let’s get it installed.

How to play Elden Ring Seamless Co-op mod

To download and install the Elden Ring Seamless Co-op mod, go to Nexus Mods, find the Co-op mod, follow the instructions, and download it.

For a more detailed breakdown, check out these handy instructions to get the mod installed:

Open up your browser on your computer. Go to Nexus Mods. Change the search criteria to Game, and then type “Elden Ring.” Click on the game page. In the search bar for Elden Ring, type in “Seamless,” and a dropdown option for Seamless Co-op appears—press on it. Scroll down to the Installation section for a complete walkthrough. Download the mod via the Download tab or the GitHub mirror. Once downloaded, right click on the new file, extract the files, and move them all to the Elden Ring folder. It says to edit “cooppassword.ini” to a password of your choosing—if you want to. After everything is done, launch Elden Ring and enjoy co-op gameplay!

It should make fighting the likes of Dragonlord Placidusax or Malenia that much more bearable if you’re struggling. Plus, everyone likes teaming up with a friend to make a title more enjoyable.

