All catacombs in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, mapped

Catacombs are a staple dungeon in Elden Ring, and Shadow of the Erdtree certainly doesn’t hold back. You’ll be exploring three of these as you journey to complete the DLC, with one of them being necessary to get to a large portion of map. So, let’s start graverobbing.

Every Shadow of the Erdtree Catacomb in Elden Ring

There aren’t too many, thank goodness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three catacombs in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Two of them are west of the Scadu Altus, and one is east, above the Abyssal Woods map. The two to the west—the Scorpion River Catacomb and the Fog Rift Catacomb—are simple lootboxes with interesting items within them. The Darklight Catacombs to the east are needed to explore Abyssal Woods, making that catacomb a bit more important.

Fog Rift Catacomb

This door can be a bit hard to see. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location Northwestern Scadu Altus, north of the Castle Front Site of Grace. Items of Note Stone-sheathed Sword Altar, Ash of War: Blinkbolt, Electrocharge, Death Knight’s Twin Axes, Crimson Amber Medallion Plus Three.

Hidden inside of the mist of the Fog Rift, at the northernmost point, you’ll find the Fog Rift Catacombs. This is a rather basic dungeon, showcasing the unique Imps of the Shadow of the Erdtree map and the new caster enemy, the Inquisitor. Watch out for the falling Spike Traps, and be sure to find a way to climb on top of them. Most of the time, this leads to a new area, such as riding the longest Spike Trap to the top to get the Stone-sheathed Sword Altar and Electrocharge spell.

The boss of this dungeon is the Death Knight, a powerful foe with electrical axes. Try to dodge towards them to avoid their follow-up lightning strikes. This boss staggers relatively easily, so don’t be afraid to go on the offense very quickly. The Crimson Amber Medallion Plus Three and his axes await for those who slay him.

Darklight Catacomb

Hope you have a lantern on you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location Eastern Scadu Altus, southeast of Recluses’ River Downstream Site of Grace. Items of Note Death Knight Set, Viridian Amber Medallion Plus Three, Barbed Staff Spear, Access to Abyssal Woods.

The Darklight Catacomb is at the bottom of the waterfall next to the Recluses’ River Downstream Site of Grace, along a southern wall. Upon entering the tomb, you’ll be bombarded with shadow. The gimmick of the dungeon is to find a lever on each floor that, when pulled, lights up the dungeon and shows hidden pathways. Be sure to explore the area fully to find items like the Death Knight Set on the second level and Viridian Amber Medallion Plus Three on the first.

Completing the dungeon has you fight the Jori Elder Inquisitor, a caster type that hides behind summons. Either rush him down and take a few hits from the summons, or lean back and bombard him from afar. Killing him grants his neat weapon and access to the Abyssal Woods, a massive part of the DLC’s map.

Scorpion River Catacomb

Get used to seeing the Deathblight bar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location Western Rauh Ruins, at the ground level. Follow curve north and head west, under the cave. Items of Note Imp Head (Lion), Knight’s Lightning Spear, Knight’s Longhaft Axe, Cerulean Amber Medallion Plus Three.

The Scorpion River Catacomb is beneath the floating Ancient Ruins of Rauh, in the Rauh Base area. You get here by riding through a cave north of the Moorth Ruins, where you first meet Dryleaf Dane. The Catacombs are to the far northwest, underneath a cliff face and obscured by the map.

These catacombs are defended by deadly statues that are capable of sprouting two Shadow Fireballs that then inflict Deathblight. Move quickly from cover to cover to avoid falling to the curse. And, unfortunately, there are plenty of Basilisks and Inquisitors to avoid and defeat in this area, too. Be very careful and you can collect some excellent items though, including the Lightning Spear Incantation‘s upgrade.

The boss of this region is the second Death Knight, this time with a Longhaft Axe. This one has a short phase two that leads into a quick command grab, healing him to full. Be careful of that attack and dodge aggressively, and you’ll be in a fine spot. His axe and the Cerulean Amber Medallion Plus Three are here whenever you slay him.

