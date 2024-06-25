Elden Ring pros are helping struggling players by beating DLC access boss

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree has already been hailed as one of the greatest DLCs of all time. While many players have praised the DLC, not everyone has had the chance to play it because they’re stuck between prerequisite bosses. That’s why veteran players are lending a helping hand.

Many DLCs allow you to jump directly in without any preparation. But that’s not the case with Shadow of the Erdtree. To start your journey in the new content, you must defeat Starscourge Radahn and Mohg, Lord of Blood.

These bosses aren’t easy, and many casual players have struggled to defeat them, despite the game being out for almost two years. That’s why some veterans are helping to take these two bosses down.

Still struggling with Mohg? Ask for help online. Image via Bandai Namco YouTube

Popular Soulslike Reddit boards, SummonSign and BeyondTheFog, are filled with players looking for help in Elden Ring. Many pro players are also offering their services.

One player named Lost_Struggle_9012 offered their help on June 22. They said they’d help players defeat any boss from the main game on PlayStation 5. Since then, more than 130 comments have been left under the post, mostly from players looking for help with bosses like Mohg or Elden Beast.

Considering how many players haven’t defeated the bosses necessary to enter Shadow of the Erdtree before the DLC’s release, it’s no surprise hundreds are calling for help.

