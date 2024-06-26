10 Hardest bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, ranked

Elden Ring‘s DLC has some of the hardest bosses ever invented by FromSoftware. Though there are quite a few difficult challenges, here are our picks for the most difficult boss fights in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Most difficult boss fights in Shadow of the Erdtree

For the sake of this list, we have focused primarily on Remembrance Bosses in the DLC, as they have proven the most challenging to face. However, we have reserved a couple of spots for honorable dungeon boss mentions simply because they’ve thrashed the majority of players that have come across them.

10. Putrescent Knight

The Putrescent Knight is an agile and hard-hitting optional boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Putrescent Knight, tied to the St. Trina questline, is a highly agile and aggressive boss that can wreck your HP with only a hit or two. However, he isn’t too great on the defense and can be ripped apart with a Spirit Ash Summon. Even without one, his attacks are quite well-telegraphed, and he doesn’t have too many of them, so the learning curve isn’t as steep as some of the others on the list.

9. Scadutree Avatar

The Scadutree Avatar is required to obtain Miquella’s Great Rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While not precisely a difficult challenge in and of itself, the Scadutre Avatar has a hidden mechanic that many players fighting it likely didn’t know about. They’d be locked in an endless, fruitless battle for all eternity, trying to take the thing down and not understanding why it keeps getting up. Even if they did know about it, the Avatar still has three health bars, and the battle of attrition will decimate a good portion of players.

8. Golden Hippopotamus

The Golden Hippopotamus opens the fight with an obscene attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the rare non-unique boss fights is the Golden Hippo, found at the entrance to the Shadow Keep. Its size and attacks, paired with the generally limited arena, make it a genuine slog of a fight and one that most players simply didn’t find enjoyable. Summoning a Spirit Ash, such as the Mimic Tear, trivializes the fight due to the aggro often being averted from yourself to the summon.

7. Romina, Saint of the Bud

Romina is a challenging but enjoyable fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Romina, Saint of the Bud keeps guard of the Sealing Tree that shrouds the Tower of Shadow in, well, shadows. She’s relentless and aggressive and tends to build up the Scarlet Rot bar relatively fast, but the fight is nonetheless enjoyable. It feels like a dance once you get her move set down, which isn’t too broad and is easy to learn.

6. Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame

Midra starts the fight by taking his head off. That’s how you know it’s good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I consider Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame to be the best boss fight in Elden Ring, and especially among the DLC ones. However, we’re gauging by difficulty here, and Midra is just right. He is aggressive and fast but can be staggered and knocked out of his phase transition, is susceptible to Bleed but has the Frenzied Flame mechanics to build up your Madness bar. Everything related to this boss just works, and you will never feel frustrated when taking him on, whether with or without a summon.

5. Metyr, Mother of Fingers

Metyr is one of the many instances of “screw this boss” in Elden Ring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve beaten all the bosses in the DLC, and none have given me as hard a time as Metyr, Mother of Fingers. Part of the conclusion to the Count Ymir questline, this hidden boss is one of the few unfair fights you will encounter in Elden Ring. She has everything to defend herself from being attacked on all sides at all times. She does incredible damage, can catch you from a distance and take off the entire health bar, and generally isn’t a good boss.

4. Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

Rellana is a love-hate relationship of mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rellana is a boss that you learn to love by learning her moves. At first, she feels unfair and too difficult to be fun, but once you understand her patterns, it becomes a true dance and one that you will fondly remember. She’s incredibly challenging and takes a lot of time to master, especially if you do solo runs. I can’t wait to watch hitless runs of the DLC, as Rellana is likely to be the cream of the crop.

3. Bayle the Dread

“Bayle! Vile Bayle” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now we’re getting to the good stuff. What’s arguably the best dragon boss created by FromSoftware is also their most difficult. Bayle the Dread is exceptionally agile and fast, especially in his second phase, has tons of AOE attacks, and can often be unpredictable, like with his tricky tail swipe. His health pool is also massive, but Bayle is very weak to Scarlet Rot, which can take him down on its own so long as you survive.

2. Commander Gaius

That spin attack is the bane of my existence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re a Dexterity player and have encountered Commander Gaius, you’ve probably thought of him as the most challenging, difficult, and unfair boss fight in the history of FromSoftware games. His relentless attacking, his Boar’s wild swings, and the massive damage both of them do are just a wild combination that makes the fight feel unfun and uninteresting at most times. However, Gaius has a massive weakness: Strength builds and Shields. Players running such equipment will undoubtedly find massive success but will, at any rate, suffer at the hands of the Hog Rider, with whom a single mistake can prove fatal.

1. Promised Consort Radahn

By far the hardest boss FromSoftware has ever created. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve reached this stage of the game, you probably knew who was going to be number one. Promised Consort Radahn is the most difficult boss ever put together by the masterminds at FromSoftware and is truly an example of the upper limit of video game challenges. His first phase is a beast on its own, but the second phase is when things pick up the pace and are turned up to 20. AOE attacks, relentless lightning-speed slashes, teleports, illusions, and so much more are what prime Radahn uses to utterly destroy you. Without a summon, he is quite incredible and a fight that will cause you to question the life decisions that led you here.

Honorable mentions: Rakshasa and Blackgaol Knight

The Blackgaol Knight gave hell to most players starting the DLC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These two deserved to be at least mentioned in the list for how much pain they’ve inflicted upon the player base. Blackgaol Knight is among the first DLC encounters for players who likely haven’t yet even leveled up their Revered Spirit Ash Blessings or the Scadutree Blessings. His damage in such circumstances is incredible, and the memes it has spawned are among the best.

Rakshasa is a later challenge but one nonetheless formidable due to how his weapon and armor function in giving him extra damage. No matter your Blessing level, Rakshasa will likely butcher you to pieces with no more than a few swings of his Great Katana.

