Euro 2024 and Copa America are done, and so is the Festival of Football in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. There’s one last Squad Building Challenge to commemorate the tournaments and their champions—here’s The Grand Finals SBC.

Spain and Argentina were crowned champions of Europe and the Americas after winning two close-fought finals. The Grand Finals SBC ensures these championship-winning moments do not go unnoticed in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, though we would have expected a slightly more impressive bit of content to mark the end of not one but two massive events.

How to complete The Grand Finals SBC in EA FC 24

Completing The Grand Finals SBC requires only one team of 11 players, but a slew of accompanying conditions will test your fodder’s variety. Here’s how your submitted squad is supposed to look:

Players from min. five different leagues

Players from min. four different nationalities

Max. three players from the same club

Min. two Rare players

Min. 80 OVR squad rating

Min. 31 squad chemistry

Adjusting for so many quirks would be quite the challenge early in the season, but a regular player’s fodder should be well-equipped to deal with this SBC this deep into the EA FC 24 calendar. Despite its seemingly demanding requirements, The Grand Finals SBC will only set you back about 5,000 coins, all thanks to the low 80 OVR squad rating. Sadly, this low price is more than matched by the reward.

The Grand Finals SBC celebrates Messi and Argentina’s triumph at Copa America rather mildly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Grand Finals SBC rewards in EA FC 24

The grand prize for completing The Grand Finals SBC is a single Premium Gold Players pack. To say that an SBC described in-game as a “celebration of this year’s EURO and Copa America finals” rewards players with very mediocre fodder for future Squad Building Challenges is an understatement.

The “nontent” crowd is all too loud all too often, but this is one occasion where we can get behind the mocking description of poorly perceived content. The Grand Finals SBC would barely make sense in October, but it definitely doesn’t make sense in July.

If you want to win rewards that are actually worth your time, you could engage in We Are FC Season 8 activities and acquire the awesome rewards that await you on the progression ladder, including a 99 OVR Erling Haaland.

