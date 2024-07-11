EA FC 24’s Festival of Football Season 7 has been a fun ride, but it’s time to turn our backs on Euro 2024 and Copa America and welcome aboard the new We Are FC Season 8, whose rewards contain the first guaranteed 99 OVR card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Season 7 was dubbed the Festival of Football as it coincided with the two largest continental competitions in the world, the European Championship and Copa America. Though we are a few days away from the final matches in these tournaments, EA FC 24 is already moving on. The new Ultimate Team season is called We Are FC. It doesn’t have any big real-life events to support it, but it doesn’t really need them, as its rewards are enough to light a spark in EA FC 24 players’ eyes.

We Are FC Season 8 has 40 levels, with each upgrade coming after accumulating 1000 XP in the various EA FC 24 game modes. Each level comes with a reward, usually a player or a players pack, though sometimes you’ll get collectibles like badges or Tifos.

Players occupy nearly a third of the rewards and are particularly frequent in the earlier portions of the season. Nine players rated between 94 and 97 OVR can be acquired by progressing to level 24. The tenth player cannot be found until level 32, and you have to grind all the way up to levels 38 and 40 to finally get to the brightest stars of We Are FC Season 8, 98 OVR Garrincha and 99 OVR Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland is the first palyer in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to be given a 99 OVR card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Norwegian scoring machine becomes the first player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to get a 99-rated card outright. Make Your Mark versions of Virgil van Dijk and Florian Wirtz are the only other cards to reach the milestone, but they did so through upgrades. You can find all We Are FC Season 8 levels and their corresponding rewards in the table below.

All We Are FC Season 8 rewards in EA FC 24

Level Reward 1 84+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack 2 The Global Game Stadium Theme 3 81+ X11 Rare Gold Players Pack 4 Around the World Badge 5 CDM: Fabinho – 94 OVR (Al Ittihad and Brazil) 6 83+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack 7 CF: Dries Mertens – 94 OVR (Galatasaray and Belgium) 8 Around the World Tifo 9 LW: Guro Reiten – 95 OVR (Chelsea and Norway) 10 International Celebration Badge 11 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack 12 LB: Destiny Udogie – 95 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur and Italy) 13 International Celebration Tifo 14 RW: Kadidiatou Diani – 95 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais and France) 15 Grand Occasion Badge 16 ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 96 OVR (Olympique Marseille and Gabon) 17 Grand Occasion Tifo 18 85+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack 19 The Global Game Tifo 20 LW: Ansu Fati – 96 OVR (Barcelona and Spain) 21 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack 22 LW: Marcus Rashford – 97 OVR (Manchester United and England) 23 86+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack 24 CDM: Lena Oberdorf – 97 OVR (Bayern Munchen and Germany) 25 Around the World XL Tifo 26 87+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack 27 International Celebration XL Tifo 28 85+ X4 Rare Gold Players Pack 29 Grand Occasion XL Tifo 30 87+ x4 Players Pack 31 The Global Game Two Stick Banners 32 CM: Aitana Bonmati – 98 OVR (Barcelona and Spain) 33 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack 34 The Global Game XL Tifo 35 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack 36 87+ x5 Players Pack 37 The Global Game Animated Tifo 38 RW: Garrincha – 98 OVR (Brazil) 39 86+ x11 Players Pack 40 ST: Erling Haaland – 99 OVR (Manchester City and Norway) EA FC 24 We Are FC Season 8 rewards

If there’s one downside to We Are FC Season 8, it’s that by the time you can get your hands on 99 OVR Haaland, we’d probably be in August already, aka less than two months ahead of the likely EA FC 25 release date. Still, it’s better to have beast Haaland for a couple of months than not have him at all.

