EA FC 24’s Festival of Football Season 7 has been a fun ride, but it’s time to turn our backs on Euro 2024 and Copa America and welcome aboard the new We Are FC Season 8, whose rewards contain the first guaranteed 99 OVR card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Season 7 was dubbed the Festival of Football as it coincided with the two largest continental competitions in the world, the European Championship and Copa America. Though we are a few days away from the final matches in these tournaments, EA FC 24 is already moving on. The new Ultimate Team season is called We Are FC. It doesn’t have any big real-life events to support it, but it doesn’t really need them, as its rewards are enough to light a spark in EA FC 24 players’ eyes.
We Are FC Season 8 has 40 levels, with each upgrade coming after accumulating 1000 XP in the various EA FC 24 game modes. Each level comes with a reward, usually a player or a players pack, though sometimes you’ll get collectibles like badges or Tifos.
Players occupy nearly a third of the rewards and are particularly frequent in the earlier portions of the season. Nine players rated between 94 and 97 OVR can be acquired by progressing to level 24. The tenth player cannot be found until level 32, and you have to grind all the way up to levels 38 and 40 to finally get to the brightest stars of We Are FC Season 8, 98 OVR Garrincha and 99 OVR Erling Haaland.
The Norwegian scoring machine becomes the first player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to get a 99-rated card outright. Make Your Mark versions of Virgil van Dijk and Florian Wirtz are the only other cards to reach the milestone, but they did so through upgrades. You can find all We Are FC Season 8 levels and their corresponding rewards in the table below.
All We Are FC Season 8 rewards in EA FC 24
|Level
|Reward
|1
|84+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|2
|The Global Game Stadium Theme
|3
|81+ X11 Rare Gold Players Pack
|4
|Around the World Badge
|5
|CDM: Fabinho – 94 OVR (Al Ittihad and Brazil)
|6
|83+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack
|7
|CF: Dries Mertens – 94 OVR (Galatasaray and Belgium)
|8
|Around the World Tifo
|9
|LW: Guro Reiten – 95 OVR (Chelsea and Norway)
|
|10
|International Celebration Badge
|11
|83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack
|12
|LB: Destiny Udogie – 95 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur and Italy)
|13
|International Celebration Tifo
|14
|RW: Kadidiatou Diani – 95 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais and France)
|15
|Grand Occasion Badge
|16
|ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 96 OVR (Olympique Marseille and Gabon)
|17
|Grand Occasion Tifo
|18
|85+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|19
|The Global Game Tifo
|
|20
|LW: Ansu Fati – 96 OVR (Barcelona and Spain)
|21
|84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
|22
|LW: Marcus Rashford – 97 OVR (Manchester United and England)
|23
|86+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|24
|CDM: Lena Oberdorf – 97 OVR (Bayern Munchen and Germany)
|25
|Around the World XL Tifo
|26
|87+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
|27
|International Celebration XL Tifo
|28
|85+ X4 Rare Gold Players Pack
|29
|Grand Occasion XL Tifo
|
|30
|87+ x4 Players Pack
|31
|The Global Game Two Stick Banners
|32
|CM: Aitana Bonmati – 98 OVR (Barcelona and Spain)
|33
|85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
|34
|The Global Game XL Tifo
|35
|84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack
|36
|87+ x5 Players Pack
|37
|The Global Game Animated Tifo
|38
|RW: Garrincha – 98 OVR (Brazil)
|39
|86+ x11 Players Pack
|40
|ST: Erling Haaland – 99 OVR (Manchester City and Norway)
If there’s one downside to We Are FC Season 8, it’s that by the time you can get your hands on 99 OVR Haaland, we’d probably be in August already, aka less than two months ahead of the likely EA FC 25 release date. Still, it’s better to have beast Haaland for a couple of months than not have him at all.