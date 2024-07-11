Image Credit: Bethesda
All We Are FC Season 8 rewards in EA FC 24

Hello there, 99 OVR Haaland.
Image of Kiril Stoilov
Kiril Stoilov
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 12:27 pm

EA FC 24’s Festival of Football Season 7 has been a fun ride, but it’s time to turn our backs on Euro 2024 and Copa America and welcome aboard the new We Are FC Season 8, whose rewards contain the first guaranteed 99 OVR card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Season 7 was dubbed the Festival of Football as it coincided with the two largest continental competitions in the world, the European Championship and Copa America. Though we are a few days away from the final matches in these tournaments, EA FC 24 is already moving on. The new Ultimate Team season is called We Are FC. It doesn’t have any big real-life events to support it, but it doesn’t really need them, as its rewards are enough to light a spark in EA FC 24 players’ eyes.

We Are FC Season 8 has 40 levels, with each upgrade coming after accumulating 1000 XP in the various EA FC 24 game modes. Each level comes with a reward, usually a player or a players pack, though sometimes you’ll get collectibles like badges or Tifos.

Players occupy nearly a third of the rewards and are particularly frequent in the earlier portions of the season. Nine players rated between 94 and 97 OVR can be acquired by progressing to level 24. The tenth player cannot be found until level 32, and you have to grind all the way up to levels 38 and 40 to finally get to the brightest stars of We Are FC Season 8, 98 OVR Garrincha and 99 OVR Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland is the first palyer in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to be given a 99 OVR card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Norwegian scoring machine becomes the first player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to get a 99-rated card outright. Make Your Mark versions of Virgil van Dijk and Florian Wirtz are the only other cards to reach the milestone, but they did so through upgrades. You can find all We Are FC Season 8 levels and their corresponding rewards in the table below.

All We Are FC Season 8 rewards in EA FC 24

LevelReward
184+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
2The Global Game Stadium Theme
381+ X11 Rare Gold Players Pack
4Around the World Badge
5CDM: Fabinho – 94 OVR (Al Ittihad and Brazil)
683+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack
7CF: Dries Mertens – 94 OVR (Galatasaray and Belgium)
8Around the World Tifo
9LW: Guro Reiten – 95 OVR (Chelsea and Norway)
10International Celebration Badge
1183+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack
12LB: Destiny Udogie – 95 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur and Italy)
13International Celebration Tifo
14RW: Kadidiatou Diani – 95 OVR (Olympique Lyonnais and France)
15Grand Occasion Badge
16ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 96 OVR (Olympique Marseille and Gabon)
17Grand Occasion Tifo
1885+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
19The Global Game Tifo
20LW: Ansu Fati – 96 OVR (Barcelona and Spain)
2184+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
22LW: Marcus Rashford – 97 OVR (Manchester United and England)
2386+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
24CDM: Lena Oberdorf – 97 OVR (Bayern Munchen and Germany)
25Around the World XL Tifo
2687+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
27International Celebration XL Tifo
2885+ X4 Rare Gold Players Pack
29Grand Occasion XL Tifo
3087+ x4 Players Pack
31The Global Game Two Stick Banners
32CM: Aitana Bonmati – 98 OVR (Barcelona and Spain)
3385+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
34The Global Game XL Tifo
3584+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack
3687+ x5 Players Pack
37The Global Game Animated Tifo
38RW: Garrincha – 98 OVR (Brazil)
3986+ x11 Players Pack
40ST: Erling Haaland – 99 OVR (Manchester City and Norway)
EA FC 24 We Are FC Season 8 rewards

If there’s one downside to We Are FC Season 8, it’s that by the time you can get your hands on 99 OVR Haaland, we’d probably be in August already, aka less than two months ahead of the likely EA FC 25 release date. Still, it’s better to have beast Haaland for a couple of months than not have him at all.

