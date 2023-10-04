EA FC 24’s TOTW 3 adds 2 new 88-rated cards to Ultimate Team

The Team of the Week (TOTW) 3 arrived in EA FC 24‘s Ultimate Team on Oct. 4, adding upgraded versions of the Inter striker Lautaro Martínez, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, and Arsenal playmaker Martin Ødegaard, most notably.

The cards will be live in EA FC 24‘s packs until next week, meaning you can grab one of them if you’re lucky enough. The TOTW promotion is one of the mainstay promos of Ultimate Team as EA brings a new version every week based on how soccer players from all around the world performed.

Martínez, for example, scored four goals against Salernitana on Sept. 30, so it was pretty obvious that he’d get his first TOTW card this week. As usual, there are 18 players in TOTW 3, including two female players in the form of Bayern Leverkusen’s right winger Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir and Madrid CFF’s striker Racheal Kundananji.

Without further ado, here are all the players featured in TOTW 3.

Player name Club Position Card Image Lautaro Martínez Inter ST Martin Ødegaard Arsenal CM Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CAM Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli LW Alejandro Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen LWB Oliver Watkins Aston Villa ST Racheal Kundananji Madrid CFF ST Toby Alderweireld Royal Antwerp CB Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace CB Riccardo Orsolini Bologna RM Alassane Pléa Borussia Mönchengladbach ST Jordan Teze PSV RB Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir Bayer Leverkusen RW Luis Suárez Almería ST Mory Diaw Clermont GK Yusuf Sarı Adana Demirspor RM Riley McGree Middlesbrough LM Kristoffer Hauge Molde FK LWB All the players featured in TOTW 3. Images via EA.

