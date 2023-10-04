EA FC 24’s TOTW 3 adds 2 new 88-rated cards to Ultimate Team

There are plenty of high-rated cards in this TOTW.

The Team of the Week 3 of EA FC 24 brings new versions of Lautaro Martinez, Jude Bellingham, and more.
Image via EA Sports

The Team of the Week (TOTW) 3 arrived in EA FC 24‘s Ultimate Team on Oct. 4, adding upgraded versions of the Inter striker Lautaro Martínez, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, and Arsenal playmaker Martin Ødegaard, most notably.

The cards will be live in EA FC 24‘s packs until next week, meaning you can grab one of them if you’re lucky enough. The TOTW promotion is one of the mainstay promos of Ultimate Team as EA brings a new version every week based on how soccer players from all around the world performed.

Martínez, for example, scored four goals against Salernitana on Sept. 30, so it was pretty obvious that he’d get his first TOTW card this week. As usual, there are 18 players in TOTW 3, including two female players in the form of Bayern Leverkusen’s right winger Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir and Madrid CFF’s striker Racheal Kundananji.

Without further ado, here are all the players featured in TOTW 3.

Player nameClubPositionCard Image
Lautaro MartínezInterSTLautaro Martínez's 88-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Martin ØdegaardArsenalCMScreenshot of Martin Ødegaard's 88-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Jude BellinghamReal MadridCAMScreenshot of Jude Bellingham's 87-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoliLWScreenshot of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's 87-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Alejandro GrimaldoBayer LeverkusenLWBScreenshot of Alejandro Grimaldo's 86-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Oliver WatkinsAston VillaSTScreenshot of Oliver Watkins' 85-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Racheal KundananjiMadrid CFFSTScreenshot of Racheal Kundananji's 85-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Toby AlderweireldRoyal AntwerpCBScreenshot of Toby Alderweireld' 84-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Joachim AndersenCrystal PalaceCBScreenshot of Joachim Andersem's 82-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Riccardo OrsoliniBolognaRMScreenshot of Riccardo Orsolini's 82-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Alassane PléaBorussia MönchengladbachSTScreenshot of Alassane Pléa's 81-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Jordan TezePSVRBScreenshot of Jordan Teze's 81-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Karólína Lea VilhjálmsdóttirBayer LeverkusenRWScreenshot of Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir's 81-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Luis SuárezAlmeríaSTScreenshot of Luis Suarez's 81-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Mory DiawClermontGKScreenshot of Mory Diaw 80-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Yusuf SarıAdana DemirsporRMScreenshot of Yusuf Sarı's 80-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Riley McGreeMiddlesbroughLMScreenshot of Riley McGree's 80-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
Kristoffer HaugeMolde FKLWBScreenshot of Kristoffer Hauge's 80-rated card in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 3.
All the players featured in TOTW 3. Images via EA.
