EA FC 24 Team of the Week (TOTW) 3 predictions: Martin Odegaard, Jude Bellingham, and more

With EA FC 24 now fully released, a fresh batch of Team of the Week cards is set to arrive on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

TOTW cards in EA FC 24 continue to be one of the most popular features of Ultimate Team, with players selected to receive a stats boost and an upgraded card based on their real-world performances in the most recent round of fixtures.

Other promos, like RTTK, also take advantage of real-world performances but TOTW remains top of the pile as it is released every week—and it could well be another set of highly-desirable cards in TOTW 3.

We’ve predicted the TOTW 3 lineup below, though it’s worth remembering this is merely a prediction and does not necessarily mean the players included will feature.

EA FC 24 Team of the Week (TOTW) 3 predictions

A strong front three could feature. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A sensational performance for Mory Diaw in Clermont’s goalless draw against Paris Saint-Germain, where he made 10 saves, makes him a shoo-in between the sticks, with another Ligue 1 player, Yunis Abdelhamid, potentially ahead of him after scoring in Stade Reims’ 2-0 triumph against Lyon.

It was a weak round of fixtures for defenders, however, making the choices slim, but Kalidou Koulibaly scored in Al Hilal’s 2-0 win against Al Shabab, while Joachim Anderson could feature after scoring the only goal of the game in Crystal Palace’s 1-0 win against Manchester United.

In central midfield, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could be one of the highest-rated players in TOTW 3, after a goal and assist in the Gunners’ 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth, while Jude Bellingham may also make an appearance after his fine start to life with Real Madrid continued with a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win against Girona.

The final central midfielder may be Sebastian Szymanski, after a two-goal haul in Fenerbache’s 4-0 win against Istanbul Basaksehir, while the flanks could feature Riccardo Orsolini and Christian Tello, who scored hat-tricks for Bologna and Al Fateh respectively.

Leading the line, Lautaro Martinez should be nailed on to feature after scoring all of Inter’s goals in the 4-0 win against Salernitana, while Ollie Watkins’ hat-trick and assist in Aston Villa’s 6-1 win against Brighton makes him another likely contender.

Other potential players and subs

Picking attacking players this week is a hard task considering the stellar performances that were witnessed, which may result in Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Real Madrid’s Rachel Kundananji making an appearance following fine performances.

Alassane Plea may also squeeze into the team after a brace and an assist in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 win against Bochum, while Angel Correa‘s brace in Atletico’s 3-2 win against Cadiz also makes him a candidate.

For lower-rated players, Marcel Gaus is the leading candidate after a goal and a hat-trick of assists in Saarbrucken’s 6-2 win against Arminia Bielefeld, while Eriz Zavaleta scored twice in LA Galaxy’s 3-3 draw with Portland Timbers and could receive a huge boost as a result.

