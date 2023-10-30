EA FC 24 Team of the Week (TOTW) 7 Predictions: Haaland, Bellingham, and more

Another week of frantic soccer action across the globe saw huge rivals face off and star-studded performances that are set to be recognized in EA FC 24’s seventh Team of the Week (TOTW).

Based on real-life performances, TOTW will select a squad of players and provide them with significant upgrades—and the latest promo looks set to be full of high-rated players.

You can find our selections below for EA FC 24 TOTW 7. Remember, these are merely a prediction and there is no guarantee they will feature.

EA FC 24 TOTW 7 predictions

Plenty of stars. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A Man of the Match performance for Oliver Baumann in Hoffenheim’s 3-2 victory against Stuttgart saw the keeper make eight saves, including one from the penalty spot, which should get him the nod between the sticks.

Ahead of him, Alessandro Buongiorno scored the only goal of the game in Torino’s 1-0 win against Lecce and Facundo Medina scored and kept a clean sheet in Lens’ 4-0 thrashing of Nantes. Ethan Pinnock’s goal and clean sheet in Brentford’s stellar 2-0 win against Chelsea should also be recognized, while Arsenal’s Katie McCabe starred on international duty with a hat-trick against Albania.

In midfield, Jude Bellingham is likely in line for another promo appearance after he maintained his excellent form for Real Madrid with both goals, including a late winner, in a 2-1 El Clasico victory against Barcelona.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s brace against Al-Wehda should also get acknowledgment, along with Liverpool’s Domink Szoboszlai after two assists in the Reds’ comfortable win against Nottingham Forest.

In attack, Leroy Sane may get a spot above Bayern Munich teammate Harry Kane due to the English striker already having several promo cards, with Sane the next in line after a brace and an assist in the 8-0 demolition of Darmstadt.

Eddie Nketiah’s hat-trick for Arsenal against Sheffield United should give him a spot, and the potential of receiving a huge upgrade, while Erling Haaland cannot be ignored after two goals and an assist in Manchester City’s 3-0 win against Manchester United.

Other potential players and subs

Hirving Lozano scored a hat-trick for PSV Eindhoven in their thrashing of struggling Ajax and will likely appear in the squad, if not the starting line-up, while Ryan Hollingshead scored a hat-trick in MLS and may feature.

Leonardo Pavoletti should also feature after an inspired performance off the bench, which provided two goals and an assist, and Crysensio Summerville should also get a spot after two goals and two assists in Leeds United’s 4-1 win against West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

Other potential inclusions are John Tolken, Bruno Fornaroli, Edin Dzeko, and Denis Bouanga.

