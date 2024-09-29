The pace, skills, and passing provided from the wings are all instrumental for a balanced attack in real soccer and even more so in EA FC 25. The best cheap wingers in EA FC 25 Career Mode will provide all of that at surprisingly low prices.

Recommended Videos

Even goalscoring machines like Erling Haaland need great wingers to deliver the assists. If you want to reenact that winger-striker dynamic in EA FC 25, you’ll need both sides of that coin. Sadly, most clubs don’t have an unlimited budget, and oftentimes, you can’t simply pick up whoever you want. We already presented the best cheap strikers in Career Mode, now it’s time to link them up with the best cheap wingers.

Best cheap right-wingers in EA FC 25 Career Mode

Oscar Bobb (Manchester City) – 72 OVR, 85 potential, $8 million

Estanis (Sampdoria) – 71 OVR, 86 potential, $4.9 million

Roony Bardghji (FC Copenhagen) – 70 OVR, 85 potential, $4 million

Ben Doak (Middlesbrough) – 66 OVR, 85 potential, $2.3 million

Santiago Lopez (Independiente) – 64 OVR, 85 potential, $2.1 million

While it would be satisfying to poach a talent of Oscar Bobb’s quality from a giant like Manchester City, there are more efficient ways to spend your money on a right winger. Sampdoria’s Estanis and, to a slightly lesser extent, FC Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji are the best cheap right-wingers in EA FC 25 Career Mode.

If you can afford to wait longer for your youngsters to flourish, you can try your luck with Ben Doak and Santiago Lopez. Their maximum potential is similar, but they are a solid one or two seasons behind Estanis and Bardghji in getting there.

Estanis is the mannis on the right wing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best cheap right midfielders in EA FC 25 Career Mode

Assane Diao Diaoune (Real Betis) – 71 OVR, 87 potential, $5 million

Luis Guilherme (West Ham United) – 71 OVR, 86 potential, $4.7 million

Nestory Irankunda (Bayern Munchen) – 68 OVR, 85 potential, $3.3 million

Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica) – 70 OVR, 84 potential, $4.7 million

Adrian Mazilu (Brighton & Hove Albion) – 66 OVR, 84 potential, $2.3 million

The right midfielder market is even better, providing two players of Estanis’ caliber. Assane Diao Diaoune is better than Estanis for virtually the same price, while Luis Guilherme matches the Sampdoria player’s current and potential ability but costs slightly less.

Bayern’s Nestory Irakunda is the best buy for lower budgets, Brighton’s Adrian Mazilu is the cheapest you should go for your right midfielder of the future, and Gianluca Prestianni is what we’d call a last resort. He’s not expensive in a vacuum but is significantly worse value for money than all other suggestions.

One could say that Spain has a decent generation of footballers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best cheap left-wingers in EA FC 25 Career Mode

Malick Fofana (Olympique Lyonnais) – 72 OVR, 85 potential, $6 million

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) – 70 OVR, 85 potential, $4.1 million

Mika Godts (Ajax) – 69 OVR, 85 potential, $3.9 million

Leo Sauer (NAC Breda) – 66 OVR, 84 potential, $2.3 million

Ibrahim Osman (Feyenoord) – 66 OVR, 84 potential, $2.4 million

Malick Fofana has the best starting rating of our recommendations, but in terms of value, Kenan Yildiz and Mika Godts take the cake. They are a bit weaker to begin with but have the exact same potential and come at a decent $2 million discount. That kind of money matters on a budget Career Mode save.

If you’re completely strapped for cash, you can stick around the Eredivisie and pick up either NAC Breda’s Leo Sauer or Feyenoord’s Ibrahim Osman. They come with the usual disadvantage of taking longer to develop in exchange for bumping an additional $2 million off the transfer fee.

Malick Fofana could still be out of range for a lot of ultra budget Career Mode saves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best cheap left midfielders in EA FC 25 Career Mode

Roger Fernandes (Sporting Braga) – 73 OVR, 86 potential, $7.5 million

Antonio Nusa (RasenBallsport Leipzig) – 72 OVR, 86 potential, $6 million

Adrian Liso (Real Zaragoza) – 67 OVR, 86 potential, $2.8 million

Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund) – 66 OVR, 87 potential, $2.9 million

Mikey Moore (Tottenham Hotspur) – 64 OVR, 85 potential, $2 million

There are two distinguished cheap left midfielders in EA FC 25 Career Mode—Antonio Nusa is the best young left midfielder who can play straight away, and Julien Duranville is the best cheap left midfielder prospect. Borussia Dortmund has a real diamond in the making, according to EA FC 25, but it will be a season or two before he’s at Nusa’s current level of ability. Nusa, on the other hand, matches what Braga’s Roger Fernandes can do at a decently reduced price.

Duranville’s competitors are Adrian Liso and Mikey Moore, both of whom are projected to become slightly worse players. In the case of Moore, you are looking at a 33 percent lower transfer fee, which could make him your only option if the board is being stingy.

Julien Duranville has the largest growth potential out of any winger in EA FC 25 Career Mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scoring is essential to winning a match, but the same applies to your opponent. You’ll need good defenders as well as wingers and strikers to make the whole system work. You don’t want to overspend on one area of the pitch and leave another vulnerable.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy