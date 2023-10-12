EA FC 24: Best Evolutions for Pacey Winger

Considerable upgrades worth completing.

Players from Sevilla and Atletico Madrid take to the field in EA FC 24.
Image via EA Sports

Additional Evolutions will be added regularly to EA FC 24 and the latest batch to drop includes the Pacey Winger Evolutions.

Similar to the Relentless Winger Evolutions that were available at launch, the Pacey Winger Evolutions focuses on upgrading a player out wide with a significant boost that can help you overcome your opponent in EA FC 24.

There is limited time to complete the Pacey Winger Evolutions, however, as it will only be available to unlock until 9am PT/ 12pm ET/6pm BST on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

You can find everything you need to know about the Pacey Winger Evolutions below, including a selection of the best players to use.

All requirements for Pacey Winger Evolutions in EA FC 24

The Pacey Winger Evolutions challenge and requirements shown in EA FC 24.
Considerable upgrades are available. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To be eligible for the Pacey Winger Evolutions, you must have RW as one of your positions and can have a maximum Overall rating of 81.

You must also not exceed the maximum rating for Pace, Physicality, Dribbling, and Passing, and you cannot have more than eight PlayStyles.

OverallMax 81
PositionsRW
PaceMax 85
PhysicalityMax 75
DribblingMax 85
PassingMax 80
PlaystylesMax 8
All upgrades for Pacey Winger Evolutions in EA FC 24

Completing the Pacey Winger Evolutions in EA FC 24 will earn you a significant boost to your Overall rating, which increases by four, as well as receiving the Quick Step and Rapid PlayStyles.

Further boosts are applied to Pace, Passing, Physicality, Shooting, and Dribbling, resulting in a brilliant all-round improvement.

PlayStyleQuick Step
PlayStyleRapid
Overall+4
Pace+8
Passing+4
Physicality+4
Shooting+3
Dribbling+4
All Challenges for Pacey Winger Evolutions in EA FC 24

The challenges to complete in the Pacey Winger Evolutions are split into two parts and require you to assist goals, win matches, score goals, and play matches online against other players.

While there are two challenges that need to specifically be done online, the majority can be completed in Squad Battles with the difficulty set to a minimum of Semi-Pro.

Level one

Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro
Win seven games in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro (or Rivals/Champions) with your active EVO player.
Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player

Level two

Score four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro
Win five games in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro (or Rivals/Champions) with your active EVO player.
Win five Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
Best Evolutions for Pacey Winger in EA FC 24

Cards for Alisha Lehmann, Malcom, and Dejan Kulusevski in EA FC 24.
Plenty of choice. Remix by Dot Esports

Real Madrid have several eligible players for the Pacey Winger Evolutions in EA FC 24 that will receive a considerable boost, including Lucas Vazquez, Athenea del Castillo, and Brahim Diaz.

Anyone looking for a Premier League player can find decent options in Dejan Kulukevski or Jarrod Bowen, while WSL players worth considering are Alisha Lehmann of Aston Villa and Jessie Fleming of Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Malcom receives a huge boost and has the added benefit of providing a perfect link to Neymar.

NameNationClubOVR
Dejan KulusevskiSwedenTottenham81
MalcomBrazilAl Hilal81
Lucas VazquezSpainReal Madrid81
Athenea del CastilloSpainReal Madrid81
Alisha LehmannSwitzerlandAston Villa81
Matteo PolitanoItalyNapoli FC81
Brahim DiazSpainReal Madrid81
Jessie FlemingCanadaChelsea80
Jarrod BowenEnglandWest Ham79
Christian PulisicUnited StatesMilan79
