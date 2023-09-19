Best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team starter squads

A new year in Ultimate Team marks the start of a new journey, requiring players in EA FC 24 to build their squads from scratch in a fresh push for glory.

There are thousands of players in Ultimate Team, some of which you’ll likely never touch other than sending them to the transfer list or quick-selling them for some much-needed coins, but you’ll initially have a use for them.

Every dynasty begins somewhere and, for the many players building a Road to Glory team, you’ll need a decent starter squad utilizing players that can be found cheaply on the market and are readily available.

Whether you’re starting your team in the EA FC 24 Web App or waiting until you get your hands on the game, here are some of the best starter squads you can use.

Best EA FC Ultimate Team Premier League starter squad

Formation: 4-3-3 Chemistry: 33/33 Rating: 80

A decent side to get you going. Screenshot via FutBin

The Premier League is often a good bet for any Ultimate Team squad, as it will regularly feature in Team of the Week and other promos, but this usually does inflate prices. Thankfully, there are plenty of bargains to be had.

In goal, David Raya is a solid starting option, with OVR of 80, behind a central defensive duo of Josko Gvardiol and Jurrien Timber. Both central defenders have a pace rating of 78, which can be increased using Chemistry items, allowing you to keep pace with opposition attackers.

The same is the case at full-back with Rico Henry and Nelson Semedo, both of whom have a very good pace rating and can help to impact the game at both ends of the field.

In midfield, a trio of Joelinton, Matheus Nunes, and Mateo Kovacic is particularly well-rounded, as only Kovacic has two main stats under a rating of 70, with the former duo providing a decent amount of pace to venture across the field.

At the front line, Leon Bailey and Harvey Barnes provide a wealth of pace down the flanks, while also boasting a fairly decent shooting rating that can be boosted with Chemistry items, while Ollie Watkins leads the line and boasts similar attributes.

When progressing your team further, this side gives you plenty of opportunities to do so as several players share the same club, while there are also a number of players with the same nation.

Best EA FC Ultimate Team Bundesliga starter squad

Formation: 4-2-4 Chemistry: 33/33 Rating: 79

The Bundesliga has some good options. Screenshot via Futbin

The Bundesliga has seen some major additions this year, with Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham among them, and the league boasts plenty of depth that enables the creation of a solid starter team.

Oliver Baumann is a great start between the sticks, enabling you to focus on improving your team in other areas before changing your keeper, and a defensive line of Josip Juranovic, Piero Hincape, Edmond Tapsoda, and Christian Gunter creates a solid protection unit with a wealth of pace.

In terms of strength, the Bundesliga is very top-heavy with attacking stars, so a 4-2-4 formation is a great option to fit them in. As such, a midfield duo of Ryan Gravenberch and Sebastian Rode can offer some steel in the middle of the park, as well as having the capability to create in attack.

Out wide, Karim Adeyemi, the second-fastest player in EA FC 24, is going to swallow a large chunk of your budget but is worth the outlay, while Vaclav Cerny on the opposite flank will similarly be able to tie your opponent in nots.

There’s a further burst of pace leading the line with Sheraldo Becker and Ihlas Bebou, who will require their shooting to be boosted with Chemistry cards, and the team creates a solid platform to build upon as your team progresses.

Best EA FC Ultimate Team LaLiga starter squad

Formation: 4-2-4 Chemistry: 33/33 Rating: 80

LaLiga is weaker this year. Screenshot via Futbin

Spain’s top flight has lost some notable players in recent years, which is reflected in a rather weaker roster of players to select from, but there are still several options and it is one of the best leagues to create a Hybrid team with.

David Soria is a fine starting choice between the posts, who won’t need upgrading for a decent while, behind a back-line of Kieran Tierney, Luiz Felipe, Eric Curbelo, and Oscar de Marcos that boasts strong defensive attributes as well as decent pace to keep up with your opponents’ attackers.

Like the Bundesliga, the depth of the league is rather top-heavy, so you’ll need a formation that features more attacking players, which will also require pace from the midfield when tracking back. In this case, Lucas Robertone and Thomas Lemar are great options.

Pace again features on the wing, with Spanish starlet Nico Williams on the right and the experienced Papu Gomez on the left. The duo does lack shooting and physical stats, however, which is worth boosting with Chemistry cards.

Two familiar faces for long-term players of the EA Sports franchise can be found leading the line in Alexander Sorloth, who was used heavily last year after receiving a great TOTW card, and Youssef En-Nesyri—both of whom can become even more deadly with the right Chemistry item.

One of the best things about this team is the ability to transition into a Hybrid side as it features players from Spain, France, Italy, and Argentina.

Best EA FC Ultimate Team Ligue 1 starter squad

Formation: 4-3-3(2) Chemistry: 33/33 Rating: 79

Ligue 1 has limited options. Screenshot via Futbin

The exits of Lionel Messi and Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain have significantly weakened the strength of Ligue 1 in EA FC 24 and there are limited options across the board, although, like LaLiga, it serves as a great starting point for a Hybrid team.

With Kasper Schmeichel between the posts, you’ll start with one of Ligue 1’s better goalkeepers who won’t require upgrading for a while, which is necessary given a backline of Falaye Sacko, Tiago Djalo, Chancel Mbemba, and Ismaily does have some weaknesses. Pace, however, is not one of them.

Given the weaker defense, I recommend having protection in midfield. In this case, I’ve used a three in the center of the park, including a CDM, with Georginio Wijnaldum, Youssef Fofana, and Khephren Thuram, all of whom have decent physical stats that can help you win back possession.

Up front, there is pace in abundance with Ismaila Sarr, Martin Terrier, and Elye Wahi leading the line who, in comparison with some of the other attackers in the starting squads I’ve selected, begin with considerably higher shooting attributes.

The team features four French players, providing a great spine to start building a Hybrid side, while also including other popular nations like Brazil and the Netherlands.

Best EA FC Ultimate Team Serie A starter squad

Formation: 4-1-2-1-2 Chemistry: 33/33 Rating: 79

Serie A boasts plenty of pace. Screenshot via Futbin

Serie A is stronger in EA FC 24 than it has been in recent years, although there is a considerable gap between the top-rated players and the rest of the pack. Thankfully, you can build a solid starter team bursting with pace.

Juan Musso is between the posts behind a backline of Dodo, Pierre Kalulu, Nicolo Casale, and Josh Doig, with the full-backs having decent pace stats and the central pairing boasting decent physical attributes.

In midfield and attack, I’ve gone for a slightly narrower formation with 4-1-2-2, but one that provides plenty of threat going forward. As such, there needs to be some protection for the defense, which is provided by the well-rounded Danilo Cataldi.

That leaves a quintet of attacking stars consisting of Samuel Chukwueze, Jesper Lindstrom, Riccardo Sottil, Ademola Lookman, and Gerard Deulofeu—none of which have a pace rating lower than 86, though their shooting does require improvement with Chemistry items.

When improving the team further and looking to branch out into other leagues, there are plenty of options with Italy, Brazil, Nigeria, France, and Spain included.

Best EA FC Ultimate Team hybrid starter squad

Formation: 4-3-3 Chemistry: 31/33 Rating: 80

Mix things up with a hybrid team. Screenshot via Futbin

Hybrid teams in EA FC 24 are a great way to fit more of your favorite players into a squad and are particularly useful when working with some of the weaker leagues. Now that female players are included in the game, there are even more options.

When creating a Hybrid side, I recommend starting with a nation and working from there. In this case, I’ve used Hugo Lloris in goal behind a defensive line of Romain Clauss, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Jerome Roussillon.

Lloris and Konate are both Premier League players, with the latter also being a Liverpool player, which allowed me to bring Gomez into the heart of the defense. In midfield, it’s an all-French trio of Thomas Lemar, Laurina Fazer, and Sandie Toletti.

In attack, there’s another Premier League addition in Mohammed Kudus of West Ham, who partners well with striker Viviane Asseyi, also of the Hammers, who is another French player. Finally, the line-up is completed with Allan Saint-Maximin, who now plays in Saudi Arabia.

Overall, it’s a squad with plenty of room to build out as it includes players from the Premier League and top clubs, like PSG and Real Madrid, and there are plenty of top-class French players you can always bring in.

Best EA FC Ultimate Team MLS starter squad

Formation: 4-2-4 Chemistry: 33/33 Rating: 76

The road to Messi begins. Screenshot via Futbin

Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami has made MLS more appealing for Ultimate Team players in EA FC 24, although the addition of the World Cup winner to the league has not improved the depth across the board. It is, however, a great and cheap starter team.

Roman Burki can be found in goal behind a defensive line of Santiago Arias, Antonee Robinson, Jesus Murillo, and DeJuan Jones, though be careful not to overspend on the three Silver players who will likely be rarer, as most players will be opening packs for Gold players.

A two-man midfield consisting of highly-rated Atlanta United ace Thiago Almada and the Portland Timbers’ Evander provides a well-rounded duo, who are able to support your play at both ends of the field.

A four-man attack is again built around pace, with Martin Ojeda, Hany Mukhtar, Josef Martinez, and Denis Bouanga all able to tie your opponent in knots. None of the quartet have a pace rating lower than 82, though their shooting will need boasting.

If you opt to start with an MLS team, I recommend looking at female players to bolster your ranks, particularly players who are from the United States, Argentina, or Brazil, which fit well into this team.

Best EA FC Saudi MBS Pro League starter squad

Formation: 4-4-2 Chemistry: 33/33 Rating: 77

Saudi has seen a wealth of transfers. Screenshot via Futbin

Saudi Arabia’s professional league has spent an audacious amount of money bringing superstars from around the world to the Middle East, giving you an intriguing option to consider in your Ultimate Team, and you can create a very decent starter squad.

David Ospina in goal can do a very solid job, while a defensive line of Saud Abdulhamid, Jawad El Yamiq, Roger Ibanez, and Ghislain Konan boast very good pace stats for defenders, with the lowest being 81, and some decent physical stats too.

In midfield, further pace can be found through Allan Saint-Maximin and Carlos Junior on the wing, though both could do with improvements to their shooting and passing with Chemistry items, while Gabri Veiga and Coronado are well-rounded in the heart of the pitch.

Leading the line are Anderson Talisca, a player long-term Ultimate Team players will be familiar with, and Romarinho. Both have great pace stats and Talisca in particular has very good shooting attributes, so you should be able to net plenty of goals.

The great thing about this team is you can easily branch out into a Hybrid side by taking advantage of the multiple Brazilians I have selected, which will allow you to draft in anyone else from the nation without taking a huge chemistry hit.

