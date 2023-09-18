When is the EA FC 24 Web App releasing?

EA Sports FC 24 is almost here, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

Ultimate Team enthusiasts are particularly keen on the EA FC 24 Companion and Web App, releasing before the main game. This app lets them strategize and plan their teams early, giving them a jumpstart on the new season.

When is the EA FC 24 Web App released?

The EA FC 24 Web App releases on Wednesday, Sep. 20. A new version of the Companion App will be available for download on Thursday, Sep. 21, a day before early access. You can begin selecting and adjusting your Ultimate Team during this team.

How to access the EA FC 24 Web App?

To get started with the web app, head on over to the official EA Web App website using any device you prefer. Once there, you’ll need to sign in using your EA account. Remember, this account should be the one that’s linked to your PlayStation or Xbox profiles.

For those who prefer a mobile experience, the Companion App is your go-to. iPhone users can find it on the App Store, while those on Android devices can download it from Google Play. This app offers a seamless way to access your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team while on the move.

The EA FC 24 Web App lets you build your Ultimate Team on the go. Image via EA Sports

What can you do on the EA FC 24 Companion and Web App?

While you can’t play Ultimate Team matches on these apps, they offer many other features. You can visit the Ultimate Team shop, purchase and open packs, buy and sell players, build teams for Squad Building challenges, and tweak your team’s formation, strategy, kits, and much more. It’s your go-to for managing your team, always ready and accessible on your device.

