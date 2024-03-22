Category:
How to knock down ladders in Dragon’s Dogma 2

It's a tricky thing.
Mateusz Miter
Published: Mar 22, 2024
A town beneath cliffs in Dragon's Dogma 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

During your adventure in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will come across numerous locations to discover. Many of them will be full of perilous enemies, and a few won’t be easily accessible. Sometimes, you’ll have to knock down a ladder before going forward, and that is quite problematic at first.

Like in every open-world game, some areas in Dragon’s Dogma 2 require you to figure out how to access them. With different Vocations, items, and Abilities, it’s all but surprising to see the game being so diversified. One of the first such obstacles you will come across are ladders that aren’t knocked down, leading to a cave or some kind of treasure. To make things more difficult, you can’t climb up and bring them down on your own. Here’s how you can access a few of them.

How to bring down ladders in Dragon’s Dogma 2

So far, we’ve discovered one way of reaching certain ladders in Dragon’s Dogma 2, which is allowing your Warrior Pawn to boost you up. When you find yourself underneath such a ladder, your Warrior Pawn will make a comment on how they can help you to access it. When they do, command them to “Go,” and they will position themselves to give you a boost. Run towards them, and they will launch you into the air, from where you can climb towards the ladder.

Arisen looking at a ladder in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Some ladders are just too high to reach them on your own. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you do, there’s nothing left other than knocking it down and allowing your party to join you.

Arisen and Pawns on a hill in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Luckily, your Warrior Pawn has your back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When we discover other ways of knocking down ladders, which could be made available later in the game, we will update the article accordingly.

How to get a Warrior Pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2

We know that a Warrior Pawn can boost you up, so let’s break down how you can actually get one in your party. Warriors aren’t one of the four Vocations available at the start, so you’ll have to progress through the main story a bit and discover Vensworth. Once you do, you can head over to the city’s Riftstone and recruit a Warrior Pawn.

You can also unlock the Vocation yourself by completing one quest in the city, which will allow you or your Pawn to become a Warrior yourself.

Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
A guard is arresting the player in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to clear your name with the guards in DD2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to find the Thief Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2
A character stood alongside the Thief Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to find the Thief Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Claw Them Into Shape: How to find a soldier and procure swords for Beren
Beren talking to our character in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Claw Them Into Shape: How to find a soldier and procure swords for Beren
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 22, 2024
