Category:
Dragon's Dogma

How to get Astracite in Dragon’s Dogma 2

It's a rare drop.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Mar 24, 2024 09:11 am
Arisen shooting a bow in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are dozens of different crafting ingredients in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Some of them are easy to get, while others require a bit of time to acquire. Astracite definitely belongs to the latter group.

Recommended Videos

As you improve your equipment in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you don’t only need gold but specific materials as well. If you aim to enhance gear that is for higher levels, the ingredients you need are more challenging to find. Getting Astracite is certainly one of the tougher errands in the game since you actually have to grind for it.

Where to get Astracite in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Astracite is dropped by Phantoms in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These monsters appear on the roads during the night and don’t have a specific spawn zone. Therefore, the best way for you to claim Astracite would be to wait till Nightfall and venture out to the wild. There are high chances you’ll immediately meet Phantoms, especially north of Vernworth, which is where we come across these monsters the most often.

Arisen Killing ghosts to get Miasmite
Phantoms appear randomly in the night, mostly on the roads. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, bear in mind that Astracite has an incredibly low drop rate. You can also loot a similar, way more common material called Miasmite from Phantoms. If we were to calculate the odds, we’d say you can get one Astracite for approximately every 15 Miasmites dropped based on our experience so far.

Astracite in Dragon's Dogma 2.
As you can see, we got 17 Miasmites and one Astracite. It’s a rare drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Either way, killing Phantoms is the only way to acquire Astracite in Dragon’s Dogma 2 so far. If we discover any other options, we’ll update this article accordingly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Hot Spring in DD2
A character in Dragon's Dogma 2 entering the Hot Spring.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Hot Spring in DD2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 24, 2024
Read Article How to get Fuligin Ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Arisen Archer shooting a Zombie in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to get Fuligin Ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 24, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: Masked Correspondence walkthrough
attending the masquerade ball dragon's dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Masked Correspondence walkthrough
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Hot Spring in DD2
A character in Dragon's Dogma 2 entering the Hot Spring.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Hot Spring in DD2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 24, 2024
Read Article How to get Fuligin Ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Arisen Archer shooting a Zombie in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to get Fuligin Ore in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 24, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: Masked Correspondence walkthrough
attending the masquerade ball dragon's dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Masked Correspondence walkthrough
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 24, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.