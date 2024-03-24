How to get Astracite in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are dozens of different crafting ingredients in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Some of them are easy to get, while others require a bit of time to acquire. Astracite definitely belongs to the latter group.

As you improve your equipment in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you don’t only need gold but specific materials as well. If you aim to enhance gear that is for higher levels, the ingredients you need are more challenging to find. Getting Astracite is certainly one of the tougher errands in the game since you actually have to grind for it.

Where to get Astracite in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Astracite is dropped by Phantoms in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These monsters appear on the roads during the night and don’t have a specific spawn zone. Therefore, the best way for you to claim Astracite would be to wait till Nightfall and venture out to the wild. There are high chances you’ll immediately meet Phantoms, especially north of Vernworth, which is where we come across these monsters the most often.

Phantoms appear randomly in the night, mostly on the roads. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, bear in mind that Astracite has an incredibly low drop rate. You can also loot a similar, way more common material called Miasmite from Phantoms. If we were to calculate the odds, we’d say you can get one Astracite for approximately every 15 Miasmites dropped based on our experience so far.

As you can see, we got 17 Miasmites and one Astracite. It’s a rare drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Either way, killing Phantoms is the only way to acquire Astracite in Dragon’s Dogma 2 so far. If we discover any other options, we’ll update this article accordingly.

