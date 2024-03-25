How to complete The Heel of History quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Heel of History is a quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You’ll start and finish The Heel of History during The Caged Magistrate quest, although it is a separate quest. Your objective is to help Kendrick by finding the missing boy, Malcolm.

The Heel of History starts when you give food and coin to Kendrick, the holy man standing outside The Gracious Hand in the Vernworth Slums. Kendrick will tell you that a boy named Malcolm has gone missing and ask you to determine his location. This might feel like a side quest, but finding Malcolm is actually essential to The Caged Magistrate quest and progressing the Dragon’s Dogma 2 story.

How to determine Malcolm’s location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Surely Malcolm could have just woken her up? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The people with clues to Malcolm’s location are the various kids hanging around in the Slums. Talk to the boy north of The Gracious Hand, and he’ll tell you that Malcolm’s been really into exploring lately. Talk to the long-haired boy looking out to sea east of the Gracious Hand, and he’ll tell you that Malcolm has been searching through a lot of rubble recently. And speak to the girl kneeling down inside The Gracious Hand, and she will tell you that Malcolm is exploring the vaults. If the girl isn’t inside the Gracious Hand, make sure you’ve spoken to both of the boy’s first, and she’ll spawn there. Report back to Kendrick after speaking to the girl, and he will lead you to the ruined building next to The Gracious Hand.

How to find Malcolm in the vaults in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Not only is Malcolm unharmed, but he’s also not even got in any kind of trouble down there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go into the ruined building and down the stairs, and you’ll find yourself in The Gracious Hand’s Vaults. Follow the passage, then turn left at the locked door. I lit my lantern at this point because I’m terribly afraid of the dark. Take a running jump across the gap and follow the passage around until you find Malcolm. He’ll tell you that he has found a place full of books, so follow him to the archive of tomes. There were some aggressive spiders along the way, but I just kept up with Malcolm while my Pawns dealt with the monsters. When you reach the archive of tomes, The Heel of History quest will complete. Now you’ll be able to continue with The Caged Magistrate quest. Kendrick needs someone trustworthy to oversee this new-found archive, and the magistrate could be the perfect candidate for the job.

