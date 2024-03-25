Dragon’s Dogma 2: Tensions on the High Road quest guide

Plenty of quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 include an important decision to make, and the Tensions on the High Road quest is among them. Look no further if you are wondering whether to side with Simon or Raghnall.

Recommended Videos

Though the Tensions on the High Road is a side quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, making the wrong choice can lead to serious consequences. Trusting your gut instinct may not be enough to get you by. Thankfully, we learned what the right choice is and can guide you to ensure you follow the same path.

How to start Tensions on the High Road in DD2

The Tensions on the High Road quest is picked up in Vernworth or at the Checkpoint Rest Town after you have met Raghnall in Bakbattahl. While exploring either of the towns, a guard approaches and hands you Escort Orders to keep Ser Augustin safe on his travels.

Head to the Checkpoint Rest Town via Oxcart from Bakbattahl or Vernworth and meet the guards across the bridge on the northeastern exit to begin the quest.

After a short dialogue scene that leads to a quick transition, Raghnall will appear and attack the guards—leaving you with a choice on whether to side with Raghnall or Simon.

Should you side with Simon or Raghnall in DD2?

Follow the road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is an important choice to make as it can result in a big development in the game, but the choice is simple: Side with Raghnall and attack the guards you met at the bridge. Defeat the three guards for another dialogue scene.

Raghnall asks you to follow him and Ser Augustin to a nearby cave, which is found by taking the path south from the main road through the trees. Be careful of enemy attacks; I had to fend off a few Choppers.

The cave is called the Guerco Cavern. Head inside and follow the path through until it collapses and separates you from your Pawn. Around the corner, meet Raghnall and fight off the enemies that attack.

After the battle, speak to Raghnall and lead him to the exit a short distance away. When you reach the large room, take the path to the north that leads to a beach and a campsite. Fight the Saurians that are waiting.

Speak to Raghnall again after all the Saurians are defeated. You learn the escort mission was a trap where Ser Augustin was to be killed, with the death pinned on you.

In the morning, continue to seek an exit. Head north from the beach and into another cave entrance. After you reach the exit, the roof collapses and separates you from Raghnall, who vows he will battle you someday, and the quest is complete—earning you a nice sum of 12,000 gold for your efforts.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more