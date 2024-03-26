Dragon’s Dogma 2: All map icons and what they mean in DD2

Opening the Dragon’s Dogma 2 map can be overwhelming at first. There are too many symbols and not enough explanation about what they mean, which can make it feel daunting even later in the game. But we’ve got you covered with all the meaning behind each of them.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 map symbols explained

You can see most of the icons below both in your Dragon’s Dogma 2 map and mini-map. While some of them are highly intuitive, most actually aren’t, so you can have this handy legend on your side while you’re playing to know what each of these symbols mean.

Icon Meaning Description Apothecary General implements, curatives, and goods. Armory (Armor) Sells armor Armory (Weapons) Sells weapons Barberie Change your appearance Bench Pass time Bordelrie Hire courtesan services Camp A small settlement with some services Campsite Start a camp to rest and equip skills Cave Any cave or enclosed area in the wild Chest A chest you can open for free loot. Entrance/Exit A transition point between areas and maps Gatherable resource Any resource you can gather (plants, ore, etc.) Hot Spring Unlocks the achievement “This’ll Cure What Ails Ye” Exclamation Mark (important environmental feature) Ledges, doors, bridges, etc. Inn Rest, pass time, and use your storage Mortuary/Morgue Bring back the dead Oracle Get hints for your current quest Ox Station Take an Ox Cart Point of Interest A general named area Portcrystal (fixed) A Portcrystal innate to that area Portcrystal (portable) A Portcrystal you have placed in that area Quest Objective A point you must go toward in your active quest. Riftstone Pawn services Scrap Store Sells varied goods and duplicates items Tavern Drinking and passing time The Dragonforged Buy rare items with Wyrmslife Crystals Town A large town with plenty of services Village A medium-sized area with some services Vocation Guild Change your vocation and learn new skills Waypoint markers Player-made markings for important map areas All images via Dot Esports screenshots.



We will update this story as we discover new map symbols.

