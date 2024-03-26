Dragon’s Dogma 2: All map icons and what they mean in DD2

Opening the Dragon’s Dogma 2 map can be overwhelming at first. There are too many symbols and not enough explanation about what they mean, which can make it feel daunting even later in the game. But we’ve got you covered with all the meaning behind each of them.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 map symbols explained
You can see most of the icons below both in your Dragon’s Dogma 2 map and mini-map. While some of them are highly intuitive, most actually aren’t, so you can have this handy legend on your side while you’re playing to know what each of these symbols mean.
|Icon
|Meaning
|Description
|Apothecary
|General implements, curatives, and goods.
|Armory (Armor)
|Sells armor
|Armory (Weapons)
|Sells weapons
|Barberie
|Change your appearance
|Bench
|Pass time
|Bordelrie
|Hire courtesan services
|Camp
|A small settlement with some services
|Campsite
|Start a camp to rest and equip skills
|Cave
|Any cave or enclosed area in the wild
|Chest
|A chest you can open for free loot.
|
|Entrance/Exit
|A transition point between areas and maps
|Gatherable resource
|Any resource you can gather (plants, ore, etc.)
|Hot Spring
|Unlocks the achievement “This’ll Cure What Ails Ye”
|Exclamation Mark (important environmental feature)
|Ledges, doors, bridges, etc.
|Inn
|Rest, pass time, and use your storage
|Mortuary/Morgue
|Bring back the dead
|Oracle
|Get hints for your current quest
|Ox Station
|Take an Ox Cart
|Point of Interest
|A general named area
|Portcrystal (fixed)
|A Portcrystal innate to that area
|
|Portcrystal (portable)
|A Portcrystal you have placed in that area
|Quest Objective
|A point you must go toward in your active quest.
|Riftstone
|Pawn services
|Scrap Store
|Sells varied goods and duplicates items
|Tavern
|Drinking and passing time
|The Dragonforged
|Buy rare items with Wyrmslife Crystals
|Town
|A large town with plenty of services
|Village
|A medium-sized area with some services
|Vocation Guild
|Change your vocation and learn new skills
|Waypoint markers
|Player-made markings for important map areas
We will update this story as we discover new map symbols.
