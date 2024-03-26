Category:
Dragon’s Dogma 2: All map icons and what they mean in DD2

Too many icons, too little explanations.
The Vernworth map zoomed in.
Opening the Dragon’s Dogma 2 map can be overwhelming at first. There are too many symbols and not enough explanation about what they mean, which can make it feel daunting even later in the game. But we’ve got you covered with all the meaning behind each of them.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 map symbols explained

You can see most of the icons below both in your Dragon’s Dogma 2 map and mini-map. While some of them are highly intuitive, most actually aren’t, so you can have this handy legend on your side while you’re playing to know what each of these symbols mean.

IconMeaningDescription
ApothecaryGeneral implements, curatives, and goods.
Armory (Armor)Sells armor
Armory (Weapons)Sells weapons
BarberieChange your appearance
BenchPass time
BordelrieHire courtesan services
CampA small settlement with some services
CampsiteStart a camp to rest and equip skills
CaveAny cave or enclosed area in the wild
ChestA chest you can open for free loot.
Entrance/ExitA transition point between areas and maps
Gatherable resourceAny resource you can gather (plants, ore, etc.)
Hot SpringUnlocks the achievement “This’ll Cure What Ails Ye”
Exclamation Mark (important environmental feature)Ledges, doors, bridges, etc.
InnRest, pass time, and use your storage
Mortuary/MorgueBring back the dead
OracleGet hints for your current quest
Ox StationTake an Ox Cart
Point of InterestA general named area
Portcrystal (fixed)A Portcrystal innate to that area
Portcrystal (portable)A Portcrystal you have placed in that area
Quest ObjectiveA point you must go toward in your active quest.
RiftstonePawn services
Scrap StoreSells varied goods and duplicates items
TavernDrinking and passing time
The DragonforgedBuy rare items with Wyrmslife Crystals
TownA large town with plenty of services
VillageA medium-sized area with some services
Vocation GuildChange your vocation and learn new skills
Waypoint markersPlayer-made markings for important map areas
We will update this story as we discover new map symbols.

