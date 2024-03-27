Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to use the Makeshift Vault Key to open the Vernworth Vault

Vernworth is the most populous location in Dragon’s Dogma 2, with plenty of secret treasures and quests hidden within, including the Vernworth Vault. If you’re trying to crack into this royal safe, you must first find the Makeshift Vault Key.

Vernworth Castle stands at the top of the hilled capital city in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You briefly enter this otherwise restricted zone early on in the main questline, although you can deviate to see the tightly locked vault within the castle.

Considering the Arisen is the true monarch, taking what’s inside wouldn’t even be stealing. If you’re trying to find the Vernworth Vault or the Makeshift Key required to open the treasures inside, here’s what you should know.

Where to find the Makeshift Vault Key in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Oskar, the NPC near the road to the Ancient Battleground, will escort you inside the ruined castle. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Makeshift Vault Key can be found near the Ancient Battleground in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you haven’t already visited this location, the fastest way to get to the Ancient Battleground is to take the oxcart at the western Vernworth gate.

The western Vernworth oxcart will fast travel you to the Rest Town that acts as a buffer between Battahl and Vermund. From Rest Town, head north along the main road until you bump into an NPC being attacked by Harpies, wolves, or Goblins. This NPC, Oskar, will lead you to a ruined castle brimming with enemies.

The Makeshift Vault Key can be found in the final room of Oskar’s escort quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This dangerous escort quest will take you underneath the castle, but stick with Oskar and you won’t get lost. Once you deal with the skeletons and Oskar rings the bell, you can find the chest containing the Makeshift Vault Key in the corner of the room, as seen in the picture above. Now with the Makeshift Key in hand, you’re ready to steal back your rightful treasure.

Where to find the Vernworth Vault in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Vernworth Vault in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in the royal district of Vernworth, the capital city of Vermund. Ascend to this level of the city, head through the front castle doors, and turn left. Go down the hall then turn right at the nearby boxes and you’ll eventually hit a hulking, locked door.

With the Makeshift Vault Key from Oskar’s short side quest in hand, you can easily enter the vault and take your treasure. Inside, you can find the following loot:

20,000 Gold

Decayed Medusa Head

Wyrmhunter’s Cloak

Daughter of the Evening Shield

Although the Medusa Head is already decayed beyond use, the cloak and shield are two great additions to your DD2 arsenal. The 20,000 gold doesn’t hurt either.

