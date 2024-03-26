Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Portcrystal locations in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s huge map can make traveling a chore, and Portcrystals are necessary to make your task easier. But where can you get them all? We’ve got the answers here.

Portcrystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2 need to be unlocked and act as fast travel points, though Capcom’s approach to this mechanic is unforgiving and still requires other resources, which prove to be expensive.

There are several Portcrystals to find and earn in Dragon’s Dogma 2 to make your journeys easier. We’ve detailed how to get them all here.

All fixed Portcrystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are only two fixed Portcrystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2, both of which you are likely to encounter early in the game because they’re in Vermund—and they aren’t even that far away from each other.

The first fixed Portcrystal is in Vernmoth, right near the Inn. Walk up and interact with the crystal to unlock it. It glows purple. You can now quickly return to Vernmoth whenever you need, as long as you have a Ferrystone.

The second fixed Portcrystal is in Harve Village, on the coast west of Vernworth. The Portcrystal is located at the southern tip of the area next to the Rivage Elder’s Home.

Bizarrely, there are no more fixed Portcrystals to locate in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Even the large city of Bakbattahl does not have a Portcrystal.

How to get portable Portcrystals

Other Portcrystals available in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are portable and manually placed in the world at a location chosen by the player. These Portcrystals can be picked up and moved as you see fit.

You can obtain several portable Portcrystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2, which we have detailed below.

Feast of Deception – Quest Reward

The first portable Portcrystal obtained in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a reward for completing the main quest, Feast of Deception, the last of Captain Brandt’s introductory quests in Vernworth.

Sphinx Riddles – Riddle of Madness & Riddle of Conviction

You can earn two portable Portcrystals by completing the Sphinx riddles in the A Game of Wits questline. In the second riddle, present your main Pawn as your “most beloved.” The reward chest contains a portable Portcrystal.

In the fourth Sphinx riddle, you are asked to present your most valuable item, and whatever you choose will be duplicated. If you select a portable Portcrystal, the item will be returned. There’s another in the reward chest.

A Trial of Archery – Quest Reward

After completing the Gift of the Bow side quest, the Trial of Archery quest is unlocked by returning to Vernworth and speaking to Glyndwr in front of Roderick’s Smithy. Once the quest is completed, the rewards provided include a portable Portcrystal.

Purchase from Dragonborne

The final means of obtaining a portable Portcrystal in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to purchase them from the Dragonborne at the Bay Wayside Shrine. Gold is not enough because the currency is 20 Wyrmslife Crystals—earned by defeating Dragons and Drakes.

