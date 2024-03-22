Capcom addresses Dragon’s Dogma 2 microtransaction controversy as negative reviews flood in

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is suffering a spree of review bombs following the game’s sudden reveal of numerous microtransactions, coupled with poor performance on PC. Capcom has now come out and issued a statement regarding both issues, particularly clarifying which paid DLCs can also be unlocked without charge.

Capcom released the statement today on Steam. “We would like to update you on the status of the following items, about which we have received numerous comments from the community,” the company wrote and apologized to players for any inconvenience caused. They then elaborated on their plans to iron out crashes and bugs, labeling those fixes as “highest priority” and that they are slated to come “in the near future.”

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is facing severe backlash from players, despite receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics. Image via CAPCOM

The meat of the statement, however, has to do with the Dragon’s Dogma 2 microtransactions which have rubbed many players the wrong way. For example, changing your character’s look was understood by some to only be available as a $2 DLC package—a rumor which spread like wildfire through social media. Capcom has clarified which DLCs are unlockable just by gameplay, and those are the following:

Art of Metamorphosis to change your character’s appearance

Ambivalent Rift Incense to change Pawn Inclinations

Portcrystal

Wakestone item character revival

Rift Crystal Packages

Makeshift Gaol Key

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons

Additionally, Capcom reiterated their previously issued statement regarding the game’s FPS on PC, and again blamed the hiccups on characters which can have a severe impact on CPU usage. On March 20, the company said it was “looking into ways” to improve the performance, but players have taken it upon themselves by offing as many characters as possible to reduce strain on their PCs.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is currently available worldwide and is sitting at “Mostly Negative” reviews on Steam, with only 39 percent of players willing to recommend the game.

