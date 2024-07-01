How to get QR Codes in DB Legends Dragon Ball Hunt

To complete the Dragon Ball Hunt and DB Legends’ sixth Anniversary, you need QR codes from friends. While having friends in your list makes this easier, asking them for their codes can be annoying and slow. Luckily, there’s a way to get a friend’s QR code without bothering them.

The tricky part is you only get an item from the Dragon Ball Hunt if the QR code is from someone already on your friends list. Sharing random QR codes here wouldn’t help because you need to have those people added as friends. Instead, I’ll show you how to get these QR codes from friends you already have. Here’s a full guide on how to complete the Dragon Ball Hunt in DB Legends’ Sixth Anniversary and the rewards you can get for summoning Shenron.

How to get friends’ QR Codes for Dragon Ball Hunt in DB Legends fast

You can ask friends for their codes, or you can skip the waiting. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The best way to get codes for the Dragon Ball Hunt without having to wait for your friends to generate and send them to you is the following:

Go to your friends list Tap the badge icon to the right of one of your friend’s cards Copy their friend code. Go to a Dragon Ball Legends QR Code generator site and paste the friend code. While this website says the generator is for the 2023 game Anniversary, I can confirm it’s updated and working for the 2024 edition as well. The site will generate a working QR code for the event. Go to the Dragon Ball Hunt section in DB Legends and tap Scan Code. If you’ve saved the QR Code on your phone, tap Picture and select the file. If you’ll instead read the code with your camera, simply point the camera to the code to read it. Claim your reward. You can repeat this process with three different friends every day.

If you scan the QR Code in Dragon Ball Hunt and instead get a prompt to add a player as a friend, you’re using a code from someone who’s not actually on your friends list. You can send them a friend request through that window, but you’ll have to wait for them to accept it to scan the same code again to claim the item.

Some people claim if you try to use the same QR codes the next day, they won’t work. If this happens, go back to the same website and generate the codes again for the same friends. They will create different QR codes, and you should be able to use them for the event.

Remember that using the QR codes will only get you four of the seven Dragon Balls needed to summon Shenron. The other three balls(two, four, and seven) are locked behind the “Thanks for 6 Years! Anniversary Special Mission Rewards” that you must unlock by completing such missions.

Complete Shenron wishlist for Dragon Ball Hunt in DB Legends’ 6th Anniversary

Once you collect all seven Dragon Balls, you can choose one of the rewards listed below. All of them also come with special sleeves and the “Come Forth, Shenron! 6th Anniversary!” title.

Some rewards, like Chrono Crystals, are game currencies and are very valuable. Others are exclusive collectibles for the sixth Anniversary. If you prefer collectibles over usable items, prioritize these because they are likely never coming back, and you could be one of the few people to own them in DB Legends. Check out the full list below.

1,000 Chrono Crystals

Ramen Cup collectible trophy, Vegeta’s Recommendation title

10x EN Tank +100, x1,000 Skip Tickets

500,000,000 Zeni, 200 Gold Bars

100 Gold Bells, 250 Silver Bells.

Thanks to TZ Emon, pimbalis, and Keyblade Games for the Shenron wishlist.

